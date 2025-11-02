Adetutu Adesoji Shines in Political Drama ‘The Exco’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Nollywood actress and filmmaker Adetutu Adesoji is carving a name for herself in the Nigerian movie industry with her remarkable performance in the new political drama The Exco.

In an interview with Pot-pourri, Adetutu shared that her passion for acting began at a young age, but her professional journey officially started in 2020.

“I had the desire to be an actor and filmmaker from a very young age. My acting career began in 2020 when I started acting in skits. I had an acquaintance who was a skit maker and he would call me from time to time to play different roles in his skits. Then, in 2021, I got roles in two television series, after which I returned to the corporate world for two years. I found my way back to the movie scene in late 2023, and I’ve been around since then,” she said.

Reflecting on her career so far, Adetutu described the journey as both exciting and fulfilling.

“The journey has been an exciting one, filled with steady growth and learning in different capacities. Living in the reality of what used to be a dream is totally amazing. I’m grateful to God for how far I have come and I’m super excited for what lies ahead.”

Adetutu stars as Mubo Akinremi in The Exco, a gripping political drama that explores governance, ambition, and family dynamics in a fictional state called Adun.

“Mubo is a young wife and mother who desires a comfortable life for herself and her kids. She believes her husband can provide everything she wants because he’s a politician. However, her husband sees politics as a means to serve the people, not a get-rich-quick scheme,” she explained.

In addition to acting, Adetutu also served as the associate producer of the film, a new and rewarding experience for her.

“This is my first time working in production, and I’m enjoying every bit of it. I worked with amazing people, from the dedicated crew members to the talented and professional cast. The experience is one for the books for sure.”