ADC unveils coalition in Delta, vows to reclaim Nigeria’s lost glory

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – The African Democratic Congress, ADC, on Saturday unveiled its coalition partners in Delta State, with a vow to reclaim Nigeria’s lost glory.

Speaking during the coalition unveiling ceremony held in Asaba, Chairman of the party in the State, Mr. Austine Okolie, stressed the need for Nigeria to rise and shine again and take its rightful place as the pride and giant of Africa.

Lamenting that every sector of the country’s economy was in distress, he said human capital development was “declining. Hunger and insecurity have become the order of the day; our roads are crumbling, power supply is unstable, healthcare is unaffordable, education is underfunded, unemployment is fueling crime, and our infrastructure is decaying.

“Leadership failure has become a norm.

The welfare of our citizens, which should be the highest priority, has been ignored. And so, we must ask: how did we get here?”

He, however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying that the ADC was out with an answer of hope, credibility, and purposeful leadership.

Okolie maintained that the party was determined to restore the soul of the nation, calling on Deltans and all well-meaning Nigerians “to join us in this national rescue mission under the banner of the ADC, the only credible alternative political platform that bears the symbol of the handshake of total redemption with a renewed mantra, Arise and Shine Nigeria.”

According to him, “we cannot achieve this by sitting on the fence. There is strength in unity. The people have now united under ADC to redeem the image and dignity of our great nation.”

Also speaking, former Special Assistant on Digital and Social Media to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, said Nigeria was worth fighting for.

Onochie, who also once served as Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said the ADC was not merely a political party. “It is a movement; our vision is to build a country where leadership is responsible, where institutions are strengthened and where every Nigerian is safe”, she said.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition partners, former aspirant for the House of Representatives seat for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Chief Julius Akpovoka, said the party was determined to win the 2027 general election.

He noted that with the coalition, the ADC “has over 200,000 members in the State. We will do more to ensure that we have more than 500,000 members and once we have that, we are home and dry.”