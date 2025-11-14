Adamawa bans posters, banners on public structures

The Adamawa Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has announced an immediate ban on the posting of posters, stickers and banners on public structures across the state.

Read Also: PDP crisis: Wabara, Saraki disagree over tomorrow’s convention

The directive, contained in a statement by Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources Mr Mohammed Sadiq on Friday in Yola, warned that the practice had become widespread.

Sadiq said the ministry had observed increasing defacement of government buildings and public facilities caused by campaign, commercial and promotional materials, describing the act as a violation of environmental sanitation laws.

He said the behaviour undermined efforts to maintain cleanliness and orderliness, adding that individuals, political groups, religious bodies and businesses must desist from the practice immediately.

He warned that violators would be prosecuted and illegally placed materials removed at the offenders’ expense in accordance with environmental laws.

The commissioner urged residents to support the ministry’s commitment to promoting a clean, orderly and sustainable environment throughout the state.

Vanguard News