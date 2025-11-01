Abia, S’East: In defence of Benjamin Kalu

Benjamin Kalu

By Ben Benson-Okoli Esq

Succinctly put, politics is about power, influence and control. In his treatise, “Prince,” Niccolo Machiavelli argued that politics is about acquisition, maintenance and exercise of power though he sees deceit, violence and manipulation as part of the methods politicians often employ.

Aristotle was even more emphatic. To him, it is the art and science of running a state. In a broader sense, it is about contestation for ideas and power.

It was this contestation and the geo-political imbalances in our polity that threw us into the convulsions that consumed over three million lives and left the remainder gasping for breath and survival. It was for that reason that after 13 years of suffering the consequences of trying to save the Igbo people from what he called slavery that the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Ezeigbo gburugburu) threw himself into the arena to push them into the centre of governance.

This strategic move was undertaken by him because the Triple “Rs” put in place by Yakubu Gowon, the Head of State, who prosecuted the Biafran war had not worked, his vision then, being to align his people to the centre, utilising a strong regional base.

That was the basis of Ojukwu joining the then ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN). In his own words: “I joined NPN to bring the Igbos into the mainstream of Nigeria’s politics, since I was the one that pulled them out in the first place.”

Today, the same lot seems to have fallen on another illustrious Igbo son – no doubt with the same consequences of being misrepresented or misinterpreted – The Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu. Recall that fresh from exile, Ojukwu had sought to represent Ndigbo at the Senate but lost out.

It was not that he lost, not the least to little-known, Edwin Onwudiwe, but a clear scrutiny of that outcome showed that contrary to the claim that it was the machination of the then big wigs in the NPN who didn’t want him at the Senate for obvious reasons, it was actually his people that were used to scuttle the ambition.

In other words, it was not an Alhaji Musa that manned and superintended the polling units, but either Mr Okoro, Mr Okonkwo or Mr Okeke. So, it was a conspiracy of his own people – a war from home and a war we must defeat to progress.

The next big opportunity to reintegrate Ndigbo into the mainstream is here once again. This captures the advocacy and current efforts of Kalu. The emergence of this deep thinker and conscious mind at this time in our history, therefore does not seem ordinary, but rather a divine intervention. Given the shortcomings we have suffered as a people and circumstances of the birth of the biblical Benjamin, the Deputy Speaker will seem a divine gift. His political career, his antecedents, how his paths were cleared and the sweatless journey to becoming the leader of his people against all odds, bear eloquent testimony to the unseen hands behind the man with grace.

Clearly, the man carries grace, and like they say, woe betide him that fights a man with grace. Even with all that, nothing has troubled our polity in the recent time more than the uproar, controversy and furore raised by the seeming competition and contestation between Kalu and Alex Otti, Governor of his home state, Abia.

No doubt the governor has achieved some appreciable milestones but the Deputy Speaker stands out, even at that as the man behind the mask. As a great student of Napoleon Bonaparte, he is a firm believer that politics of diplomacy and robust engagement is the best way to recover lost grounds and shortest route to the reintegration that his people yearn.

If you consider all he has achieved, including the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P), the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and the many Federal Government’s unusual presences in the South East, you will agree that this transformational leader has out- performed all the leaders who came before him put together in terms of bringing the dividends of democracy to his people.

Again, one of the demonstrable indications of this model of political engagement is his work to secure freedom for Nnamdi Kanu and restore peace in the region. Yes, he may not have carried placards nor appeared on the gallery like others but like Bonaparte, he daily works behind the scene to persuade President Tinubu to have MNK delivered to him and other Igbo leaders. This is sure to happen.

Regrettably, rather than lend our support to this brilliant mind, many of us have by our actions and inactions, made his job a lot difficult. The insinuation that the highest-ranking Igbo man in our national politics is in competition with anybody in the South East, including his Governor, is the purest example of the ejiri mara (trademark) politics of our people, and which must be rejected.

This is the reason the recent diatribe credited to the governor, which is aimed at this political icon ought to be considered as most unfair thing to say the least. BOK is very deliberate in his vision, focus and actions, which is reflected in the attention South East is now attracting from the federal authorities unlike in the past when it was totally ignored in the scheme of things.

What then is the sin of BOK? Is it in insisting and truthfully so, that his productivity would be greater and his negotiating strength stronger with his base overwhelmingly behind him?

The impression that BOK wants to remove the Governor that he has helped and still helping to develop Abia State by the huge resources that he is attracting is quite unfortunate, because neither the impression nor the sentiment is correct.

Incidentally, this false alarmist thinking may have gained traction, given that this is the first time that the state is enjoying the dividend of democracy since its creation.

Sadly, the governor seems to be leveraging on the ignorance and the weakness of the people to demand the reversal of roles, notwithstanding the established hierarchy that donates that position to BOK. For instance, the manner in which a statement BOK made in the closet before his kinsmen, has been magnified, misinterpreted and taken to the market place to depict him as the enemy of the state despite attracting infrastructure, projects and appointments more than any other leader, living or dead.

Indeed, it is regrettable that while Kalu is celebrated nationally and internationally, attempts are being made to undermine him in his own base. God forbid! Yes, Otti has awakened a new dawn but it must be said that there is one illustrious son that has the magic wand that must be acknowledged as well. Ndi Abia need this leader, Otti needs him even the more, to smoothen his path to greatness and greater Abia. The conversation must now shift to whether it won’t be to the collective good to give Abia to BOK, the critical support he requires to penetrate the Federal Government even the more.

In closing, like Napoleon Bonaparte 1786-1821, the French emperor and General whose victories over Australia and Russia singled him out and made him the master of Europe, what BOK is telling his people is – it is my design to lead you into the fertile plains of the world…….. There, you will find honour, glory and wealth. That journey may have begun since June 13, 2023, when the lot fell on him to lead his people.

Now is not only the time to think, but time to act!

Benson-Okoli, is a journalist and lawyer. He writes from Abuja via [email protected]