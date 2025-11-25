Abductions: Tinubu orders security to comb northern forests

Tinubu

‎President Bola Tinubu has ordered a total security cordon over forests in Kwara, Kebbi and parts of Niger states following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities.

‎The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, announced the directive on Tuesday in a post on his verified X handle.

‎He said that the President also directed the Nigerian Air Force to expand air surveillance across the innermost parts of forests in Kwara where terrorists are believed to be hiding.

‎Dare said the Air Force was mandated to maintain 24-hour surveillance and synchronise operations with troops on the ground.

‎He added that the directive also applies to the Kebbi and Niger axis, where more rescue operations are expected.

‎Communities were urged to provide timely information on strange movements or activities to support security forces. (NAN)