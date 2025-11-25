Abductions: Tinubu orders security to comb northern forests

Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has ordered a total security cordon over forests in Kwara, Kebbi and parts of Niger states following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, announced the directive on Tuesday in a post on his verified X handle.
He said that the President also directed the Nigerian Air Force to expand air surveillance across the innermost parts of forests in Kwara where terrorists are believed to be hiding.
Dare said the Air Force was mandated to maintain 24-hour surveillance and synchronise operations with troops on the ground.
He added that the directive also applies to the Kebbi and Niger axis, where more rescue operations are expected.
Communities were urged to provide timely information on strange movements or activities to support security forces. (NAN)
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