Abacha $490m loot probe: EFCC seizes ex-AGF Malami’s passport

Malami

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized the international passport of former Attorney‑General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

A credible source in the EFCC said on Sunday that the seizure was part of an ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of an alleged $490 million Abacha loot secured through a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAT) request.

The source said that Malami was barred from leaving Nigeria for the next month.

According to the source, one of the conditions for his release on Saturday was that he should report daily to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja for further interrogations.

”The former minister may not travel out of the country except with mutual agreement with the EFCC or a High Court order.”

Malami had, however, described the allegations as fabricated and said the truth would soon unfold.

According to the source, a fact sheet on the former minister revealed that Malami had several issues to clarify with the EFCC within the coming weeks.

“We have asked him to explain the whereabouts of the $490 million Abacha loot secured through MLAT.

“We didn’t say he stole money, but he should account for the loot. This is one of the issues he will clarify to our investigators.”

The commission cited the large volume of documents he must review and the need for extensive interviews as reasons for seizing his passport.

The source said EFCC would not engage in a war of words but would release its findings after a thorough investigation.

In a post on X, Malami called the allegations fabricated, thanked Allah for divine intervention.

He said the engagement with the EFCC was successful and that he was released pending further meetings.

He remained silent on the passport seizure but reiterated that the truth about the fabricated claims would unfold.

Vanguard News