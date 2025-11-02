A true partner helps you shine brighter, not compete with your light — Idberry

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multi-talented filmmaker, actress, and CEO of Idberry Beauty Product and Services, Idunnunmi Esan, popularly known as Idberry, in this exclusive interview with Potpourri, opens up about her journey into Nollywood, the highs and lows of social media fame, her thoughts on friendship in the film industry, and her take on love, beauty, and self-worth. EXCERPTS:

Can you introduce yourself and highlight what attracted you to the world of entertainment and acting?

My name is Idunnunmi Esan, popularly known as IDBERRY a filmmaker, actress, and CEO of IDBERRY BEAUTY PRODUCT AND SERVICES. I have always been passionate about storytelling and emotional expression. Acting gives me the power to live different lives, touch emotions, and connect deeply with people through the screen. My love for the arts started at a young age. I was drawn to movies that made me feel something and I knew I wanted to create that same feeling for others.

What’s your worst and best social media experience?

My best experiences are the love and genuine support I receive from fans and people who believe in my craft and businesses. I have met incredible customers worldwide who patronize my brands through social media

My worst experiences come from negative people who spread hate or try to misinterpret your growth. But I have learned to focus on positivity and see every challenge as motivation to keep shining.

They say every single lady needs a sugar daddy. What are your thoughts and opinions on this?

I don’t believe a woman needs a sugar daddy. A woman needs purpose, vision, and focus. Real success comes from hard work, consistency, and God’s grace not shortcuts. I’m an advocate for women building their own empires and standing tall on their achievements.

One actor claims that there are no real but fake friends in Nollywood. What’s your experience in this regard?

Like every industry, Nollywood has both genuine and fake people. I have met amazing friends who truly support my vision and love me unconditionally, and I have also encountered people whose friendship was based on convenience. It’s a mix but I focus on staying true to myself, spreading good energy, and letting time reveal who is real.

What was your first movie role and how did it set you on the road of your career?

My first movie role was in 2008 which gave me the courage to keep going. I was a daughter of orisabunmi may her soul continue to rest in perfect peace and the movie was shot in Ibadan, It wasn’t about fame at that time, it was about passion. From that first role, I learned how powerful storytelling can be, and it motivated me to start Idberry Movie Productions, where I now write and produce my own movies, such as IDBERRY IJOGBON 2015, RETRIBUTION 2018, UNAVAILABLE 2019, Foyinsola 2021, OJIJI MI is coming out on Okiki Premium TV on YouTube Tomorrow, and also ASIRI IBOJI coming out soon.

Who are your mentors in the industry and how have they inspired you?

I look up to filmmakers and actors who combine creativity with discipline, people who have built lasting legacies like Bimbo Akinsanya, Sola Sobowale, Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, and many others. I draw inspiration from these strong women in Nollywood who tell authentic African stories and still manage their personal brands with grace and purpose.

What qualities do you look out for in a man?

I value respect, loyalty, ambition, and emotional maturity. I love a man who believes in God, supports my dreams, and has his own goals. A true partner doesn’t compete with your light, he helps you shine brighter.

What’s your take on women going for body enhancement, and can you consider doing it too?

I believe every woman has the right to feel confident in her body. However, it should come from self-love, not societal pressure. Personally, I believe in enhancing your natural beauty through good skincare, fitness, and self-care, that’s what I promote with IDBERRY BEAUTY PRODUCT AND SERVICES. But if anyone feels that enhancing their body in any safe way will boost their confidence go for it.

How much or to what extent can you go for love?

I can give my all in love, but not lose myself in it. Love should bring peace, not pain. I believe in balance, love deeply, but never forget your worth.

Is acting paying your bills, or do you have other things doing to augment your acting career?

Acting is my passion, but I’m also a businesswoman. Apart from film production, I run IDBERRY BEAUTY PRODUCT AND SERVICES, a luxury skincare and cosmetics brand. I also manage Amoke Spiritual Empire, where we create natural oils and soaps for divine favor, confidence, and success. My goal is to build empires that last beyond the screen.

As a skincare expert, what does true physical beauty mean to you, and does beauty help a woman to achieve success?

True beauty begins within. When a woman feels confident, it radiates through her skin, her smile, and her energy. Physical beauty can open doors, but character, intelligence, and purpose are what keep those doors open. Beauty helps, but it’s the woman behind the beauty that defines real success.