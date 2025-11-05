5 countries with no police force, no jail

Around the world, sovereign countries are expected to maintain systems that uphold law and order with police force and a jail system critical towards such end.

Yet, despite this general norm, a handful of very small countries operate quite differently.

Their size, population, and unique political arrangements make it unnecessary—or impractical—to maintain full-scale prison systems. Instead, they rely on neighbouring countries for long-term incarceration while keeping only minimal detention facilities.

Vatican City

Vatican City is the world’s smallest country, and its justice system reflects its scale. While it maintains a small law enforcement unit — the Vatican Gendarmerie — and ceremonial protection through the Swiss Guard, it does not operate a conventional prison. The city-state only has a few holding rooms for temporary detention. Any individual sentenced to long-term imprisonment is transferred to Italy under an existing bilateral agreement. This arrangement allows Vatican City to function without the burden of a full correctional system while still upholding its legal responsibilities.

Monaco

Monaco, known for its wealth and tourism, is among countries also operating without a traditional long-term prison system. The principality maintains an active and well-resourced police force, but it does not run large-scale correctional facilities. Instead, Monaco sends individuals who receive long-term sentences to France, thanks to a longstanding cooperative agreement between the two countries. The principality only detains individuals temporarily before they are transferred, making its justice structure lean and efficient.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein’s small population and geography make the operation of large prisons unnecessary. Although the country has a fully functioning police force, it only maintains a small detention centre for short-term stays. When an offender receives a long-term sentence, it is common practice for them to serve their time in Switzerland, with whom Liechtenstein shares deep political and administrative ties. This arrangement reflects the close relationship between the two countries and helps Liechtenstein maintain a lightweight justice system.

San Marino

San Marino is one of the world’s oldest republics, but its justice system is streamlined due to its size. It has several law enforcement bodies but does not operate a major prison complex. When individuals are sentenced for serious crimes, they are transferred to Italy, which provides long-term incarceration under existing agreements. San Marino, therefore, handles only short-term detentions and administrative processing within its borders.

Andorra

Andorra, located between Spain and France, has historically relied on its neighbours for long-term imprisonment. While it has a police force and holds detainees before trial or transfer, serious offenders have traditionally been sent to either Spain or France. Although Andorra has developed a small modern detention facility, it remains limited in scale and still depends on neighbouring countries for extended sentences.

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