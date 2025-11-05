5 African countries with US military bases

US military presence in African countries is not new; while Europeans once dominated security operations, the US now partners with African governments to fight terrorism, gather intelligence, and support stability.

Though limited compared to European deployments, U.S. forces operate in select African countries through permanent bases, drone facilities, or rotational troop stations.

These sites support intelligence sharing, counterterrorism training, security cooperation, and crisis response. They are equipped with key U.S. military systems, including drones, radars, and armoured vehicles.

Below are five African countries hosting U.S. military facilities or stationed troops.

1. Djibouti — Camp Lemonnier

Located in the Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier is the most significant American military base on the continent. Originally a French Foreign Legion installation, the site was leased to the U.S. in 2002. In 2014, the lease was renewed for 20 years at an annual rate of $63 million.

Camp Lemonnier serves as a central hub for U.S. counterterrorism and counter-piracy operations targeting threats in East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. The base houses advanced surveillance equipment and drone operations supporting missions across Somalia, Yemen, and beyond.

2. Kenya — Manda Bay

The U.S. operates from Manda Bay, a Kenyan coastal location enhanced into an airfield around 2006 to expand personnel, aircraft, and mission capability. The site supports crisis response, regional training efforts, and U.S. interests in East Africa.

On January 5, 2020, the base came under heavy attack when 30–40 al-Shabab militants overran parts of the facility. The assault resulted in the deaths of three Americans, injuries to others, and the destruction of six aircraft. Operations have since continued alongside Kenyan forces.

3. Niger — Air Base 101 (Niamey) & Air Base 201 (Agadez)

The U.S. maintains two major facilities in Niger:

Air Base 101 — Niamey

Air Base 201 — Agadez

These installations have been used primarily for drone operations, enabling extensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. American personnel stationed here have trained Nigerien troops to combat extremist groups operating across the Sahel.

According to U.S. officials, their presence helped curb militant networks in the region. However, following diplomatic tensions in 2024, Niger ordered U.S. forces to withdraw, prompting the gradual exit of American troops.

4. Egypt — MFO South Camp (Sinai)

The United States contributes troops to the Multinational Force & Observers (MFO), stationed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The MFO was created to enforce the 1979 Israel–Egypt peace treaty, supporting stability along the border.

The U.S. also operates a medical research unit in Cairo known as NAMRU, which focuses on detecting and preventing infectious diseases — an important element of regional public health security.

5. Cameroon — Contingency Location Garoua

In Cameroon, the U.S. operates from Contingency Location Garoua, a site dedicated to countering violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin. U.S. troops stationed there support Cameroonian defense forces with training, surveillance, and intelligence sharing.

This cooperation is part of broader U.S. engagement against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, groups responsible for regional instability.

Vanguard News