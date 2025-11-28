37 kidnap victims regain freedom in Katsina

Some of the rescued victims.

No fewer 37 people kidnapped by bandits in Bakori Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina have been freed by their abductors.

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Alhaji Abdulrahman Kandarawa, the lawmaker representing Bakori constituency at the State House of Assembly, disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina on Friday.

According to him, the victims, comprising 17 women, two children and 18 men, regained freedom on Friday, following a peace deal with bandits in the area.

He explained that the kidnap victims were released without payment of ransom as part of the agreement reached during the dialogue.

The lawmaker said that with the development, “no kidnapped victim from Bakori still with the kidnappers, except if we are not aware of them.”

“I want to assure you that, at the moment, there are no more victims in the forest from this local government area.

“Therefore, I am appealing to the people in our communities to maintain the relative peace we are presently enjoying,” he said.

Vanguard News