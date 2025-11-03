3 killed as bandits launch fresh attacks on Kano border communities

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Fresh attacks by unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits in border communities of Shanono and Tsanyanwa Local Government Areas of Kano State have left no fewer than three persons reportedly killed.

A credible source in Tsanyanwa who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bandits in their numbers were from neighbouring Katsina State and had stormed Yanganau village in Tsanyanwa LGA of Kano State to launch an attack but were resisted by security agencies.

The source said that after a failed attempt in Tsanyanwa, the bandits launched an attack on Shanono where they killed three people.

According to the source, “The bandits came from Kogari in Musawa/Matazu LGA in Katsina State. The security was notified on time since around 5:30pm. As God will have it, they fled after several gunshots into the air by the security agencies. They fled the community without killing or kidnapping anybody. They didn’t also rustle any livestock.

“They fled Yanganau village and fled to Yar Tsamiya in Faruruwa ward under Shanono LGA where they launched their attack and killed three persons. They also went away with three persons. It was in the middle of the night, around 1:30 am,” the source said.

Corroborating the source, a resident of Kuraku village under Faruruwa community in Shanono LGA, Prof. Muhammed Dauda, said the bandits attacked places like Unguwar Tsamiya, Yaudari and Yanganau, killing some people while some were kidnapped including females.

He said the attacks continued despite the presence of security personnel deployed to the area after it raised alarm over incessant attacks by the bandits on the area.

“Issues of this banditry is escalating beyond comprehension in Goron Dutse, Makama, Tsaure areas beside Faruruwa.

“Of course, the Federal Government has taken action and sent troops but it’s still not helping matters; it’s like we are inviting them the more. We thought the presence of soldiers, civil defence and other paramilitary and JTF would solve the issue but it’s still there, it’s like we are challenging them. As I am talking to you, in the last three days we have suffered attacks in places like Unguwar Tsamiya, Yaudari and Yan Ganau. People have been killed and some were taken including females.

“All our people are now sleeping somewhere else for fear of attack, they have abandoned their houses. We that are in the urban centre cannot go home.

“We are hereby still urging the president and the new leadership of the military command to look critically into the issues again and secure these border communities with Katsina.

“Gwarzo, Tsanyawa are in serious danger because of their proximity to Katsina. Kano State Governor should also take this matter seriously. He must ensure that his borders are blocked and secure. If urgent action is not taken they will eventually penetrate Kano,” Prof. Dauda maintained.