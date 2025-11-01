2027: Zamfara APC endorses Tinubu as sole candidate

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Talata Mafara, Zamfara, announced President Bola Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 General Elections.

The party leaders in the state announced the endorsement of the president at the party’s stakeholders.

The endorsement followed a voice vote from seven ward leaders of the APC across the wards in the 14 local government areas.

Sen. Abdulaziz Yari (APC-Zamfara West) and leader of the party in the state, who called for the endorsement, said the Zamfara electorate were satisfied with Tinubu’s leadership.

Earlier, Sen. Sahabi Ya’u (APC-Zamfara North) moved the motion, and it was seconded by Rep. Abdulmalik Zubairu (APC- Bungudu-Maru).

Yari said the president was addressing all the challenges, particularly the issue of banditry and kidnapping being faced by states in the North-West region, especially Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina.

Yari called on the APC supporters to unite themselves, stand firm and ensure Tinubu is returned in 2027.

According to him, unity among the seeming factions or groups in the party in the state is very important for the APC to succeed in 2027.

Yari assured the APC supporters of efforts by him and Dr Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State, Defence, to tackle all the challenges facing the state.

The event was attended by three APC senators, serving and former House of Representatives members, former deputy governors and former minister of state for finance Alhaji Bashir Yuguda.

Serving and former State Assembly members, former commissioners and special advisers, and other party stakeholders in the state attended the event.

The state party executives, local government and ward executives of the party also attended the meeting. (NAN)