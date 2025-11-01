2027: Northerners will speak with votes — Yakassai

Tanko Yakassai

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Director General of the Tinubu Support Group, TSG, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has declared that northerners will support and re-elect President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Yakassai made the declaration in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the inauguration of the state chapter of the Tinubu Support Group and the decoration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Grand Patron.

According to him, the North has a moral obligation to reciprocate Tinubu’s past political support.

He said: “If Asiwaju supported Buhari in 2017 and repeated the same feat with success in 2023, it has become a moral imperative for all of us northerners to repeat the same courtesy and work towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is an honour for us to be morally conscious, morally right, and support his second-term bid.”

Yakassai added that northerners are ready to openly mobilise for Tinubu, noting that dissenting northern voices are insignificant.

He said: “If you hear a few voices claiming to oppose President Tinubu, they are mostly people fingered in corruption, fraud, or those who have not found space in government.

“They are mere grumblers with no tangible impact. Try to win them over, but if they refuse, leave them—they represent an infinitesimal fraction of the electorate.”

Yakassai reiterated that the TSG remains the umbrella body for all support groups mobilising for the Tinubu administration.

“TSG has served and will continue to serve as the coordinating platform for all groups working tirelessly to promote the Tinubu presidency and secure his re-election,” he said.

Ondo has benefitted greatly from Tinubu’s projects — Adegoroye

The Director General of the TSG, Ondo State Chapter, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, in his remarks, called on residents and political groups to unite behind the Tinubu administration, stressing that Ondo State has recorded unprecedented federal projects within two years.

Adegoroye, a former Minister of Transport, said the TSG movement aims to “domesticate the national effort that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.”

He listed several Tinubu-led projects in Ondo State, including construction of Akure–Ado Road, construction of Ore–Akure Road, Lagos–Calabar Superhighway (with over 70 km cutting across Ondo coastal communities) llesha–Benin Road via Owo and Ose LGAs, Ekiti–Akoko Road, FUTA Teaching Hospital and the College of Aviation

Adegoroye said these projects, coupled with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s achievements, provide a strong campaign message ahead of the election season.

He added that the Governor has given full support to the TSG in the State, prompting the group to formally invest him as Grand Patron.

Aiyedatiwa: Campaign for Tinubu Will Be Easy

Responding after his investiture, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa described members of the TSG as “movers and shakers of Ondo politics,” adding that they have been pillars of support for his administration.

He said the calibre of people in the group makes the task of promoting President Tinubu’s achievements and campaigning for his re-election much easier.

Aiyedatiwa pledged full commitment to the objectives of the Tinubu Support Group, assuring that Ondo State will play a major role in ensuring continuity for the Tinubu administration.

Vanguard News