2027: Ganduje, Kano APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu as sole presidential candidate

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two-term former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, along with key party stakeholders from local government and ward levels, have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ganduje made the announcement following a series of meetings with party stakeholders from all 44 local government areas of the state at his residence on Miyangu Road, Kano. He stated that the meetings were aimed at fostering unity and ensuring a cohesive strategy for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

“The purpose of these meetings is to ensure complete unity in our party—from top to bottom—and to reaffirm our solidarity with the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Ganduje said.

He further directed local government and ward leadership to ensure that all party offices are physically accessible and fully operational. He also instructed that party executives and delegates return to their respective areas to publicly endorse Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate.

Ganduje added that e-registration of party members will be strengthened, with three trained computer experts from each local government assigned to facilitate the process, aiming to achieve high party membership registration ahead of the elections.

In attendance at the meeting were former Kano State Governor Kabiru Gaya, House of Representatives member Alhassan Ado Doguwa, 2023 governorship candidate Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate Murtala Sule Garo, Kano State APC Chairman Abdullahi Abbas, and other party executives.

Notably absent were Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Atta.