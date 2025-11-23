2027: Fifth Columnists desperate to bury PDP – BoT Member

…Says bruised egos fueling party crisis

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), has accused internal saboteurs, aided by external interests, of orchestrating the ongoing crisis within the party.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Yusuf, who represented Ijumu/Kabba-Bunu federal constituency in the House of Representatives for three consecutive terms, said the aim of these individuals is to weaken the PDP and deny Nigerians a credible alternative in the 2027 elections.

He blamed “selfish party leaders, especially governors,” for letting personal egos obstruct genuine reconciliation efforts, warning that such actions could jeopardize the party ahead of the end of the current PDP National Working Committee’s tenure on December 7, 2025.

“If this crisis is unresolved by December 7, technically, there will be no PDP. Those pushing this agenda know what they are doing. PDP is bigger than any governor. Bigger than a few men. If we don’t return to the rules, this party will collapse under the weight of our recklessness,” Yusuf said.

He dismissed the recent National Convention held in Ibadan by loyalists of Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) as “a gathering to socialise and massage egos,” noting that a legitimate convention requires due process, zoning, congresses, INEC oversight, and proper notice — none of which were observed.

Yusuf traced the crisis to attempts to unduly influence the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the Director of Organisation, criticizing the National Working Committee for allowing impunity to thrive.

He also ridiculed the purported suspension of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his loyalists, describing it as “dead on arrival.” “Suspending people for going to court? When did seeking legal redress become an offence?” he asked.