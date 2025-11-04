2027: APP woos Imo lawmakers with return tickets

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Action Peoples Party, APP, in Imo State has ramped up efforts to recruit sitting lawmakers ahead of the 2027 elections, targeting both the National Assembly and State House of Assembly members.

Since the arrival of Dr. Chima Amadi, a leading governorship aspirant, APP has gained new momentum in the state. Amadi has become the focal point of the 2027 race, sparking excitement with an aggressive recruitment campaign.

Sources close to Amadi’s camp revealed that multiple lawmakers from various parties are in discussions with APP’s leadership.

They are drawn by what one lawmaker called a “breath of fresh air” and the party’s promise of priority consideration for early joiners who share its vision.

Chief Emma Bukar, a senior APP official and key strategist in The Mazi Organization, TMO — the grassroots engine behind Amadi’s campaign — stated, “APP offers a new political conscience for Imo, a home for leaders who want to serve without the constraints of godfathers or backroom deals.

“The recruitment drive has caused unease within the ruling APC, prompting Governor Hope Uzodinma’s camp to hold private consultations amid fears of defections by frustrated loyalists. These lawmakers reportedly feel sidelined due to inadequate funding, limited legislative input, restricted access to the governor, and overall marginalization.

“In just weeks, APP has generated enthusiasm across Orlu, Owerri, and Okigwe zones, rallying youths, professionals, and legislators under the banner of credible leadership and citizen-centered governance.”

Speaking in Owerri, Chief Henry Onwukwe, Director General of TMO, described the movement not as just another party shift but a “revolution founded on integrity, structure, and grassroots support.”

Onwukwe, an Owerri West political strategist, emphasized, “APP is a necessary movement to transform and liberate our state at this crucial moment. We owe it to future generations to join this cause.”

He praised Dr. Amadi as a fearless, vocal leader ready to lead from the front and urged the people to embrace change now.

With growing momentum, defections seem not only possible but imminent, setting the stage for a showdown between Governor Uzodinma’s camp and Dr. Amadi’s mass movement—one that could reshape Imo State’s political future.