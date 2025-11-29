2027: ADC only viable alternative for Nigerians – Atiku

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Amidst the escalating turmoil within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President of Nigeria and PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asserted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains the only option to rescue Nigerians from the hardship they currently face under the incumbent administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Jalingo during the official opening of the ADC state secretariat, Atiku noted that while the ADC is positioned to secure a decisive victory against all rivals in the 2027 general elections, all Nigerians must tag along to be counted among those to rescue the nation from its present predicament.

He also used the forum to call on all eligible voters, especially those in Taraba, to get registered and obtain their voters’ card.

Atiku cautioned that any effort or desire to effect a change in government come 2027 would be futile unless citizens are equipped with the means to exercise their right to vote.

He also took a swipe at the current administration of the APC, stating that they had done little or nothing to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

Atiku added that the crop of leaders in the ADC are capable and would do better when given the mandate at the centre and sub-national levels come 2027.

The Taraba State Chairman of ADC, Hassan Adamu, also pledged that the ADC has become a favourite to residents of the state and would provide an alternative for them in 2027.

The event also featured the formal inauguration of the state transition committee for the ADC, with Senator Abubakar Tutare as its chairman and Barrister Haruna Kwetishe serving as secretary.