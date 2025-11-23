This 2020 quarter error list explores the most significant minting mistakes, identification techniques, and current market values that distinguish ordinary commemorative coins from rare treasures worth thousands.

2020 Quarter Error List and Value

2020 Quarter Faceless Bat Strike Through Error

The “Faceless Bat” error represents the most famous mistake on 2020 American Samoa quarters, where debris or grease between the die and planchet obscured the mother bat’s face. This strike-through error blurs her eyes and cheeks, creating a distinctive appearance. MS 65 examples sell for approximately $200, while specimens with additional features like V75 privy marks command higher premiums between $50-500 depending on severity and grade.

View Faceless Bat Details and Error Picture on CoinKnow

2020 Quarter Missing Clad Layer Error

Missing clad layer errors occur when the outer nickel-copper layers fail to bond to the copper core. The 2020-D American Samoa quarter with approximately 98% missing reverse clad creates dramatic visual contrast—standard silvery obverse with nearly complete copper reverse. An MS 66 specimen sold for $2,499. Reverse-side missing layers are 5-10 times scarcer than obverse errors, making them highly valuable. Complete missing clad examples command $500-2,500 depending on extent and condition.

View Missing Clad Layer Details and Error Picture on CoinKnow

2020 Quarter Off-Center Strike Error

Off-center strikes occur when planchets aren’t properly positioned during striking, leaving blank areas and misaligned designs. Values typically range $20-200+ depending on displacement percentage and visibility. A 16% off-center 2020-W Salt River Bay quarter graded PCGS MS-66 sold for $560 in 2023. Minor 5-10% strikes command modest premiums, while dramatic 25-50% displacements with retained dates reach several hundred dollars in uncirculated condition.

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2020 Quarter Struck Through Retained Object Error

Struck through errors occur when foreign objects become trapped between die and planchet during striking. The Salt River Bay quarter with a retained staple sold for $180, showing the staple across Washington’s jawline while exposing stripped copper underneath. Retained struck-through errors involving staples, wire, cloth, or other debris are highly sought for their unique visual appeal. Values range $50-400 depending on object size, retention, and overall condition.

View Struck Through Retained Object Details and Error Picture on CoinKnow

2020 Quarter Doubled Die Reverse Error

The 2020-P Virgin Islands quarter features a doubled die reverse variety authenticated by error expert John Wexler. This DDR shows clear doubling on the right leg of “M” in designer initials “JFM” (Joseph F. Menna). Other 2020 quarters display doubling on date, lettering, or design elements. Circulated DDR examples typically sell for $30-100, while uncirculated specimens with pronounced, easily visible doubling command $100-400 depending on variety strength.

View Doubled Die Reverse Details and Error Picture on CoinKnow

2020 Quarter Washington Portrait Strike Through Error

Some American Samoa quarters exhibit obverse strike-through errors appearing as gouges or indentations on Washington’s mouth or neck area rather than the famous bat face error. MS 65 examples typically sell around $200. Specimens featuring additional desirable characteristics like V75 privy marks, West Point mintage, and “First Week of Discovery” designations from NGC or PCGS command significantly higher premiums reaching $300-600 in top grades.

View Washington Portrait Strike Through Details and Error Picture on CoinKnow

2020 Quarter Die Cracks and Rim Cuds Error

Die breaks and rim cuds occur when die pieces crack or chip away, creating raised areas where metal flows into damaged sections. The 2020-W National Park quarters with V75 privy marks show rim cuds near the “W” mint mark. Small die cracks add modest premiums of $10-30, while dramatic rim cuds affecting significant design portions command $50-200. Large cuds obliterating major inscriptions while maintaining coin integrity bring highest values.

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2020 Quarter Feeder Finger Errors

Feeder finger errors result from mechanical fingers that feed planchets into striking chamber, leaving parallel scratches or gouges across coin surfaces. The 2020 Salt River Bay “Rainy Day Error” quarter shows feeder finger scrapes across the design. These appear as parallel lines or marks from the feeding mechanism. Values typically range $15-75 depending on severity and visibility. Dramatic examples with clear, extensive feeder finger marks in uncirculated condition command premium prices.

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2020 Quarter Weir Farm Struck Through Error

The Connecticut Weir Farm quarter displays various struck-through errors where debris, grease, or foreign objects interfere with striking. These range from small struck-through grease spots to larger objects creating dramatic impressions. Struck-through errors in mint state condition are most likely found in uncirculated original mint-wrapped rolls. Minor struck-through examples add $10-40, while large obvious errors affecting major design elements command $50-200 in uncirculated grades.

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2020 Quarter Multiple Error Combinations

Some 2020 quarters exhibit multiple simultaneous errors, significantly increasing value. Examples include off-center strikes combined with struck-through errors, or missing clad layers with die breaks. The combination of filled mint marks with doubled dies creates particularly valuable specimens. Multiple error coins are extremely rare as they require several distinct mistakes occurring simultaneously. Values for authenticated multiple error coins reach $300-1,000+ depending on the combination, severity, and grade.

View Multiple Error Combinations Details and Error Picture on CoinKnow

How Much is 2020 Quarter Worth? Coin Identifier I Recommended

CoinKnow

CoinKnow offers the industry’s most precise grading accuracy with Sheldon Scale results within just 2 points. This coin value app features automatic detection of strike-through varieties, missing clad layers, doubled dies, and feeder finger errors.

The specialized algorithms identify subtle faceless bat error variations and distinguish genuine doubled dies from machine doubling. Simply photograph your 2020 quarter to receive complete details and comprehensive error analysis. With free daily usage, CoinKnow serves collectors focused on maximizing identification accuracy.

CoinValueChecker App

CoinValueChecker provides comprehensive error detection and market intelligence for 2020 quarters. This coin value app automatically identifies faceless bat varieties, missing clad layers, off-center strikes, and struck-through errors with Sheldon Scale grading within 2-3 points.

Features include real-time price trend analysis, auction result tracking, and collection management across all five 2020 designs. For collectors seeking both accurate identification and market insights for 2020 America the Beautiful quarters, CoinValueChecker delivers the complete solution.