2-yr-old girl stolen in Niger, sold to Abuja pastor for N2.8m, rescued in Delta

IGP Egbetokun

By Wole Mosadomi

A syndicate including a pastor who specialises in abduction, trafficking and sale of children have been apprehended by the Niger state Police command.



The police, acting on an intelligence report, traced the 2-year-old girl to a Pastor resident in Abuja who had bought her for a sum of N2.8m.



During interrogation, it was discovered that the Pastor had also sold the girl to another buyer in Delta state for a sum of N3.8m, making a gain of N1.8m from the sale.



The breakthrough and success story was from a chain of investigation carried out by the police command in the past month since a woman, Chukwumezie, was arrested at Dikko junction with three children she had abducted and sold out.

The state police command, through its Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said six children have already been recovered through the ongoing investigation, adding that eight suspects are also in the police net, helping with the investigation.

“In continuation of the Police investigation in respect of the case of child stealing, abduction and human trafficking involving Victoria Chukwumezie, who was arrested at Diko Junction with three children on November 5, 2025 and based on further confessions of the suspect, Police operatives attached to SCID Minna proceeded to Asaba, Delta State, on November 24, 2025.

“On getting to Asaba, the Police team recovered one Rahamat Mohammed, 2 years of Sabon-Wuse, Tafa and investigation revealed that Victoria had taken Rahamat from Sabon-Wuse on October 2nd, 2025 and sold her to one Rosemary of Nyanya, Abuja.

“Rosemary equally sold the girl to one Pastor Vincent Emmanuel of Asosi, Abuja at the rate of two million, eight hundred thousand naira, and the pastor in turn sold her to a lady Anthonia Nwabufor at a cost of three million, eight hundred thousand naira.

“Anthonia Nwabufor is based in London but directed that the girl, Rahamat, be delivered to her mother in Asaba, who will arrange the movement of the girl to join her in London,” the statement added.

Already, a total of six children have been recovered so far, while eight suspects have also been arrested in connection with the crime, as further investigation is in progress.

Similarly, nemesis has caught up with three suspects for conspiracy to commit robbery.

The arrest was also the result of a follow-up to a robbery report recorded on November 20, 2025.

Wasiu Abiodun said a case of armed robbery was reported by a victim from the Chaichainiya area of Kaduna road, Suleja, where some suspected armed robbers were said to have invaded his residence and robbed him of his motorcycle, phone, power bank and three ATM cards.

“Investigation led to the arrest of Fatimah Abdullahi 19 years and

Shuaibu Ibrahim, 21 years, both of the Dan-Zazzau area, Kaduna, and

Sagir Adam 21yrs of T/wada area, Zaria Kaduna.

“During interrogation, it was discovered that both Shuaibu and Sagir are scrap dealers in Jabi garage and also mentioned one Faisal, who arranged for the robbery incident,” the police declared.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the PPRO, who added that efforts to arrest Faisal are also ongoing.

Vanguard News