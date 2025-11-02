2-year-old stolen in Niger, recovered in Delta

•Police arrests child trafficking syndicate

By Wole Mosadomi.

Minna — A child-trafficking syndicate, including a pastor, has been uncovered and arrested by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly abducting, trafficking and selling children.

Acting on intelligence, operatives traced a two-year-old girl to a pastor in Abuja who reportedly bought her for N2.8 million. During interrogation, investigators discovered that the pastor resold the child to another buyer in Delta State for N3.8 million, making a profit of N1.8 million.

The breakthrough followed a month-long investigation that began after the arrest of one Victoria Chukwumezie at Dikko Junction, where she was found with three abducted children.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said six children have so far been rescued while eight suspects are in custody assisting investigations.

According to him: “In continuation of the investigation into the case of child stealing, abduction and human trafficking involving Victoria Chukwumezie, who was arrested at Dikko Junction with three children on November 5, 2025, and based on further confessions, operatives attached to SCID Minna proceeded to Asaba, Delta State, on November 24, 2025.

“On arrival in Asaba, the team recovered one Rahamat Mohammed, aged 2, of Sabon-Wuse, Tafa.

Investigation revealed that Victoria took Rahamat from Sabon-Wuse on October 2, 2025, and sold her to one Rosemary of Nyanya, Abuja.

“Rosemary then sold the girl to one Pastor Vincent Emmanuel of Asokoro, Abuja, for N2.8 million, and the pastor subsequently sold her to Anthonia Nwabufor for N3.8 million.”

Further findings showed that Nwabufor, who resides in London, directed that the child be delivered to her mother in Asaba, from where arrangements would be made to move her to the United Kingdom.

Abiodun confirmed that more recoveries and arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Scrap dealers arrested over alleged armed robbery

In a separate operation, police also apprehended three suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery following a reported attack on a home in the Chaichainiya area of Kaduna Road, Suleja, on November 20, 2025.

The victim told police that the robbers invaded his residence and stole his motorcycle, mobile phone, power bank and three ATM cards.

Abiodun said investigations led to the arrest of Fatimah Abdullahi, 19, Shuaibu Ibrahim, 21 and Sagir Adam, 21

During interrogation, police found that Shuaibu and Sagir are scrap dealers operating at Jabi Garage, Abuja, and they allegedly implicated one Faisal as the coordinator of the robbery.

Abiodun said efforts are ongoing to track down Faisal while the investigation continues.