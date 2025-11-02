2 suspects arrested for stabbing police officer to death in Ondo

—Woman found dead in hotel after lodging with lover

—- Police after lover boy

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Two persons have been arrested in Ondo state for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death during an altercation between them.

Confirming this in Akure, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, said that the victim was performing his lawful duty in Arakale area of Akure, the state capital when he was attacked.

Ayanlade said that “an incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday involving a police officer who was performing lawful duty in the said area.

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed.

“This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response.

“Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident.

“They include Shina Jacob ‘m’ aged 25 years and Felix Olalekan ‘m’ aged 32 years.

“The injured officer was also rescued and rushed to the hospital; however, despite all efforts, the police inspector sadly passed away while receiving treatment.

” The follow-up operation conducted last night formed part of the Command’s sustained and strategic efforts to rid the state of violent criminal elements and prevent further breaches of public safety.

“Furthermore, the Command reiterates that it will not tolerate any form of human rights abuse by its officers, just as it will deal decisively with anyone who assaults or attacks police officers in the course of their lawful duties.

” The arrested suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Ayanlade said that state police command remains resolute, steadfast, and fully committed to maintaining law and order in collaboration with other security agencies.

“The Command also expresses profound appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for his continuous guidance, strategic support, and unwavering commitment to strengthening policing across the country.

In another development, a yet to be identified woman has died in an hotel in Ore, in Odigbo council area of the state, after spending a night with her lover.

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‎Police source said that the woman and her lover, one Sodiq Ganiyu, had passed the night at the hotel but when hotel workers entered the room for cleaning, found the lady lying motionless on the bed..

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‎lt was gathered that the lover boy, Ganiyu allegedly fled the scene shortly after the discovery, leaving no immediate clue as to his whereabouts.

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the development, adding that the lady’s body has been deposited at the Ore morgue.

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‎ Ayanlade,said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.