19 Rivers communities seek LGA support to meet development needs

By Davies Iheamnachor

Nineteen communities in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the council authority to consider providing support to scale up the annual funding provided to them by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to meet their needs.

The communities under the Emohua Cluster Development Foundation, ECDF, which made the call in Port Harcourt during its First Annual General Meeting, said the Fund provided by NLGN is insufficient to meet their needs.

The ECDF had earlier sworn in the Community Trusts of Agba-Ndele, Rumuodogo, Okporoworo, Mgbuelia, Ovogo, Omofo, Mgbuolua, Rumuakunde, Evekwu, Rumuoro, Mgbuitanwa, Odoha, Egamini, Elele-Alimini, Rumuohia, Elibrada, and Rumuche, and others.

Speaking, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of ECDF, Mr Linus Awute, commended NLNG for standing forthright in the development of the host communities in Emohua, adding that if the template agreed by the parties is implemented properly, the communities would excel in development.

Awute noted that absolute progress is a product of a strong partnership; therefore, he called on the LGA to support what the NLNG is already providing to enhance development.

He said: “As we consolidate these achievements, we recognise that true progress requires partnership. To this end, I humbly appeal to our Local Government Authority for support.

“We kindly urge our dynamic and people-centred Council Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd, to consider providing annual capital budget support to complement ECDF ‘s initiatives.

“While the N85 million annual allocation from NLNG is deeply appreciated, it remains insufficient to meet the diverse and pressing needs of our 19 communities.”

He also disclosed that the communities have been recognised as the most peaceful in the state, urging members to ensure that calm and trust continue in the area.

Awute said: “It is important to point out that the 25% Peace Incentive, an additional support tied to the annual mandate, amounting to N21,250,000, has been duly received for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) following the peaceful disposition of our communities.

“The incentive serves as both a reward and a reminder that peace remains the foundation upon which sustainable development is built.”

However, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, noted that its relationship with the 19 communities has been successful and is yielding the required result.

Hrsfall, represented by Sir Ifeanyi Umeh, Head, Community Engagement, commended the ECDF for its collaboration in ensuring equitable use of the resources.

She urged the ECDF to anchor its plan in transparency and accountability, adding that peace and trust would accelerate development in the area.

Vanguard News