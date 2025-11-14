$14.8m Alleged Fraud: Sylva writes EFCC, seeks date for appearance

Sylva

….Faults invasion of Abuja residence by armed operatives

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), requesting that a date be fixed for him to appear before the agency over an alleged $14.8 million fraud.

In the letter dated November 24 and acknowledged by the EFCC on November 26, Sylva expressed concern over the Commission’s move to declare him wanted, insisting he was not evading investigation.

He informed the EFCC that he is currently undergoing urgent medical treatment for a life-threatening condition and is consulting with his doctors to determine when he can safely appear.

“I most humbly request that a mutually agreed date be set—subject to medical clearance—to enable me appear physically. I trust the objective of your invitation is not to harm me but to investigate an alleged crime, which I firmly deny,” he wrote.

Sylva also recalled recent events he described as distressing, including the armed operation at his Abuja residence, during which several aides—drivers, security personnel, and domestic staff—were reportedly arrested and remain in custody.

He said he was taken aback by the EFCC’s public declaration of him as a wanted person on November 10, noting that he had previously honoured an invitation in December 2024, was granted administrative bail on self-recognition, and was never contacted again.

“I have never declined or evaded any lawful invitation. The claim that I jumped bail is incorrect. No such bail condition existed or was violated by me,” he stated.

Sylva warned that the developments could create an impression of political persecution, stressing that he has always been willing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

“The recent actions may be misinterpreted as a political witch-hunt by many, especially considering that I appear to have been a target since the beginning of this administration,” he added.