1,000 NNPP members defect to APC in Kano

No fewer than 1,000 members of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, who converged at the Fine Time Events Centre in Kano, cited numerous interventions by President Bola Tinubu and Sen. Barau Jibrin as the reason for their decision.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Adviser to Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir on Sunday .

Mudashir said the group’s leader, Aminu Minjibir, said they had worked tirelessly for the success of the Kwankwasiyya Movement but regretted that the NNPP was not doing enough for the people of Kano State.

Sen. Jibrin, who received the defectors, described their decision to join the APC as the best course of action, saying the NNPP’s fortunes were on a downward slide.

He commended the defectors for making the right decision, saying the APC is the largest party in Africa and is doing well in human development.

