Zulum urges FG to review Nigeria’s Air Safety Mechanisms

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

…Says Boko Haram Used Drone to Attack Troops

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has called on the Federal Government to conduct an immediate and comprehensive review of Nigeria’s air safety and defence mechanisms.

The call came on Friday in Mafa town after Boko Haram terrorists reportedly deployed a drone to attack military formations in Borno and Yobe states, marking a dangerous escalation in the group’s operational capabilities.

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, successfully repelled the simultaneous attacks last Thursday in Katarko village of Yobe State, as well as Mafa, Gajibo, and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State. The operations left over 50 terrorists dead, with a cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

Briefing newsmen, Governor Zulum expressed deep concern over the emergence of drones as a new threat. He noted that the successful use of a drone to target a key military asset exposes a critical vulnerability in Nigeria’s airspace security.

“One thing I want to comment on is the issue of drones. This is frightening. In Dikwa, I was told drones were used. The proliferation of drones, particularly in the hands of non-state actors, is of great concern for the entire country. We have to do something to stop the rampant use of armed drones,” Zulum said.

The governor stressed that the threat extends beyond Borno State, calling it a direct concern for national security. He urged the strengthening of Nigeria’s borders and airspace capabilities to counter armed drone attacks by terrorists.

While commending the Nigerian Armed Forces, Zulum called on citizens to cooperate with security agencies by reporting credible information about suspicious activities. He also urged vigilance from local Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members to complement military efforts.

“We have credible intelligence that Mafa would be attacked and have duly shared it with relevant authorities. There is a need for state and federal governments, alongside the military high command, to identify gaps and address them. There might be sabotage within, which has to be identified and resolved. We must work together rather than blame each other,” he added.