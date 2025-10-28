YouTuber iShowSpeed announces ‘Detty December’ Africa tour

Popular American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr, virally known as iShowSpeed, has revealed plans for an upcoming tour in Africa as part of festive year-end Detty December celebrations.

He shared the exciting news with his fans during a recent livestream, confirming that he intends to visit the continent.

While he has yet to announce specific dates or locations, iShowSpeed assured viewers that more details about the tour will be released soon.

“The Africa tour will be in December. I’m not going to tell you all the dates,” he said.

“It will be so fun because we will spend New Year’s in Africa too, that would be lit.

“So the tour is going to be from 2025 going into 2026, that’s what it will be like.”

When a fan asked in the live chat why the tour would not take place in November, the YouTuber explained that he needs some time to rest before beginning his travels.

“Why not in November? I need a break, I am not doing these tours back to back,” iShowSpeed continued.

“Africa is going to be from December to January, you feel what I am saying, I am not saying after. That’s it. That is all you are getting.”