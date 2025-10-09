Youth farmers group visits Dangote Refinery

…Announces 2025 National Food Security Summit

By Nnasom David

The Youth Farmers Organization for Agricultural Development in Nigeria (YFOADN) has announced plans to host the 1st National Food Security Summit on November 10, 2025, in Abuja.

The announcement followed the group’s strategic visit to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery between September 30 and October 2, 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships between agriculture and industry.

According to YFOADN, the visit highlighted the critical role of industrial collaboration in advancing agricultural transformation, youth empowerment, and national development. The organisation described the Dangote Refinery as a “monumental leap in Nigeria’s quest for industrial and economic self-sufficiency.”

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Hon. Abdulrahman Umar Etudaye, National President of YFOADN, said the refinery represents a “strategic anchor for national economic sovereignty.”

“The Dangote Refinery will save Nigeria billions of naira in fuel imports, create thousands of jobs, and boost foreign exchange reserves,” Etudaye stated.

He also commended the refinery’s commitment to environmental sustainability, citing its use of advanced emission control and waste management technologies.

On the forthcoming summit, Etudaye said the event will serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders in government, the private sector, and development agencies to build a sustainable framework for national food sufficiency.

He disclosed that the summit will also mark the official launch of the Youth in Agriculture Programme (YIAP) — a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering young Nigerians through agribusiness, livestock, aquaculture, and value-chain participation.

A major highlight of the event, according to YFOADN, will be the inauguration of the Dangote Youth Ambassadors (DYA) — a network of young Nigerians inspired by Dangote Industries’ empowerment initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and agricultural innovation.

YFOADN further announced that Mr. Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, will serve as Chairman of the 1st National Food Security Summit.

The summit will also feature a Leadership Award Presentation to recognise individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to youth empowerment, agricultural innovation, and food security across Nigeria.

Calling for broad partnerships, Etudaye urged federal and state ministries, international organisations, private investors, and financial institutions to support the initiative, describing food security as “a collective national responsibility.”

He reaffirmed YFOADN’s commitment to a food-secure Nigeria powered by youth innovation and sustainable agricultural practices.

“The National Food Security Summit is more than an event,” Etudaye said. “It is a movement of hope and resilience to ensure no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.”