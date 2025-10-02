Youth council breaks old order, dissolves BoT under amended constitution

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has dissolved its Board of Trustees (BoT) following the adoption of its amended 2025 Constitution, which mandates changes in the composition of the Council’s leadership organs.

The decision was reached at the Council’s National Congress held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and was announced in a statement signed by Comrade Benjamin Adekunle Onileowo, National Public Relations Officer of NYCN.

NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, said the step became necessary because the previous BoT was established under the 2018 Constitution, which has now been replaced.

“With the adoption of the 2025 amendment, it became mandatory to reorganize the Board of Trustees to align with the new constitutional framework,” he explained.

The amended constitution provides for a BoT that includes all former Presidents of the Council, the serving President and other designated stakeholders. It also introduces gender provisions requiring at least three young women in leadership.

“The new Board will comprise all former Presidents of the Council, the serving President, and other key stakeholders, with mandatory representation of at least three young women,” the Council stated.

The dissolution took effect on September 21, while the process of reconstituting the Board is still ongoing.

The National Executive Council (NEC), led by Ambassador Sukubo, has begun consultations with regulatory agencies including the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to ensure compliance.

The Council said the changes were part of reforms to bring its structures in line with the amended constitution.

“The reconstitution of the BoT is a critical step toward building an institution that operates under the letter and spirit of the 2025 amendment,” the statement added.

Delegates at the Bayelsa congress were acknowledged for adopting the resolutions, and the leadership said implementation steps are underway.