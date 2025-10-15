Your time is running out – COAS warns adversaries

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday warned adversaries of the state that their time is running out.

Oluyede vowed that the Nigerian Army would take decisive action against the myriad of criminal elements causing a breach of the peace of the nation.

The COAS stated this at the ‘Exercise Vulcan Glow XI 2025 Study Period’, held at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery in Kachia, Kaduna State.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi, Deputy Chief of Training Army, Oluyede said the exercise was to prepare artillery formations and units for their primary role of supporting Nigerian Army operations.

He said the Army must become more innovative, especially in delivering efficient fire support, given the evolving nature of warfare and emerging technologies.

The COAS commended the artillery corps for its efforts in delivering fire support and making progress in equipment repair, maintenance, and research and development.

Oluyede praised the corps’ efforts in leveraging indigenous solutions to address technical challenges in equipment repair.

He urged the artillery personnel to enhance their operational effectiveness through adequate training and regular equipment maintenance.

Oluyede reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the corps and urged that its research and development programmes evolve into world-class repair and maintenance outfits.

The army chief expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and strategic guidance to the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the Commander of the Corps of Artillery, Maj.-Gen. Zakaria Abubakar, said the exercise was an annual artillery field training one designed to enhance the capabilities of the artillery personnel.

Abubakar said the exercise was aimed at practising artillery tactics, techniques, and procedures in conventional, hybrid, and counter-terrorism operations.

He said the exercise was being held in line with the chief of army staff’s strategic approach to consolidating the transformation of the Nigerian Army.

Abubakar emphasised the importance of the exercise, stating that it would provide an opportunity for the personnel to sharpen their skills and enhance their capabilities in providing effective fire support to all operations.

According to him, the exercise is expected to culminate in a live fire demonstration where the artillery personnel would showcase their skills and proficiency in firing artillery guns.

The commander said the corps has been working tirelessly to enhance its capabilities, adding that the exercise was a testament to its commitment to providing superior firepower in support of Nigerian Army operations.

He added that the exercise was also an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to showcase its capabilities and demonstrate its commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that retired Maj. Gen. TA Gagariga delivered a lecture titled ‘Enhancing Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Through Realistic Training and Maintenance of Artillery Platforms for Effective Fire Support to Nigerian Army Operations Within A Joint and Multi-Agency Environment’. (NAN)