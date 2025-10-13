Your humility, service to humanity are inspiring — Obidike celebrates Seyi Tinubu at 40

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has congratulated Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, on his 40th birthday, praising his humility, compassion, and commitment to national development.

Obidike described Seyi as a young leader whose passion for service and humanity continues to inspire many across Nigeria.

He commended Seyi’s contributions through business, philanthropy, and youth empowerment, particularly highlighting his achievements as Chairman of LOATSAD Promomedia, where he has transformed public spaces into vibrant communication platforms that reflect innovation and vision.

Obidike also lauded Seyi’s philanthropic initiatives through the NOELLA Foundation, which focuses on supporting vulnerable individuals and promoting youth development.

“Your humility, dedication to serving humanity, and commitment to making a positive impact in Nigeria are truly inspiring,” Obidike stated. “You embody a new archetype of modern leadership – intelligent, grounded, visionary, and emotionally attuned.”

As Seyi marks this milestone age, Obidike expressed confidence that his influence will continue to shape Nigeria’s future across business, politics, and social impact.

“Happy 40th birthday, Seyi Tinubu! May this new chapter be filled with joy, success, and fulfillment,” he concluded.