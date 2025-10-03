Young politicians call for inclusive democratic system

Youth

A coalition of young politicians in the South West, Omoluabi Progressives, has called for a more active and inclusive democratic system to ensure that the voices of people at the grassroots are better represented in governance.

Speaking at a meeting in Lagos, the group’s Lagos State chapter chairman, Rilwan Usman, stressed that true democracy can only thrive when ordinary citizens are carried along in decision-making processes.

Usman noted that the current political climate requires a deliberate effort to bridge the gap between leaders and the electorate, adding that the Omoluabi Progressive was committed to building a platform where young leaders can champion accountability, transparency, and grassroots development.

He said: “Our mission is to ensure that the people at the grassroots are not sidelined but remain the bedrock of democratic participation. As young progressives, we believe in a system where every voice counts and where governance reflects the aspirations of the people.”

The group resolved to intensify grassroots mobilisation across local communities in Lagos, while also advocating youth involvement in leadership and policy development.