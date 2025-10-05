Young Christians gear up for national scripture competition

As the Nation’s Christian youth continue to seek avenues for spiritual growth and biblical engagement, Bethel Dwellerz has announced the commencement of registration for the eighth season of Understanding The Scriptures (UTS), Nigeria’s premier Bible knowledge competition tailored for young adults aged 20 to 30.

This year’s edition, themed “ Raising Battle Axes for the Lord ,” promises an engaging experience that combines online and in-person activities aimed at deepening biblical understanding, interpretation, and practical application. Interested participants are encouraged to register early, as registration closes on October 13, 2025. The online stages are scheduled to run on October 15, 18, and 21, 2025, with the grand finale set for October 29 and 30, 2025. Aspiring contestants can secure their spot through the official registration portal.

Participation comes with a Registration fee of ₦3,050 , making the competition accessible to a wide range of young believers eager to deepen their knowledge of the Word.

UTS has grown into a respected national platform that draws hundreds of young Nigerians each year, offering not only mentorship opportunities and recognition but also life-changing cash prizes. This year, winners will be rewarded as follows:

1st Place: ₦1,000,000; 2nd Place: ₦500,000; 3rd Place: ₦300,000; 4th & 5th Place : ₦50,000 each and Best 10 Contestants : ₦30,000 each

The Convener, Ayowande Orelaja , explained that Understanding The Scriptures (UTS) is a Bible quiz project whose core aim is to bring people back to the Scriptures. He added that it is also a platform where young people can grow spiritually, connect with others who share a passion for the Word of God, and be rewarded with a cash prize. He concluded by blessing all those who will participate.

The Quiz Master, Temitope Ogunrinde , reflected on his experience and said that as the Quiz Master of Understanding the Scriptures (UTS), he has had the privilege of sharing the stage with contestants whose passion and depth of knowledge of the Bible continue to inspire and even challenge him. He emphasized that this is what makes his role so fulfilling. He also expressed his belief that there are many more young people who share this same love and passion for the Scriptures, and he looks forward to welcoming them on stage in the upcoming season.

Young Nigerians are urged to seize this opportunity to test their biblical knowledge, grow spiritually, and connect with like-minded peers. With registration now open, early sign-ups are encouraged to ensure ample time for preparation. Understanding The Scriptures remains a vital platform for nurturing faith, promoting biblical literacy, and building a community of Christ-centered leaders across Nigeria.