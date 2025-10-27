Yoruba Group condemns rumoured coup plot

…Warns Against Unconstitutional Change of Government

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Yoruba socio-political organization, Yoruba Commitment Forum (YCF), has condemned rumours of an alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a grave affront to Nigeria’s democracy and a provocation against the Yoruba people.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Otunba Tayo Onayemi, Secretary, Barr. Akeem Aponmade, Mrs. Buky Tunde Oshunrinde, and Chief Olugbenga Oyewusi, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the group expressed shock that anyone could contemplate an unconstitutional takeover of power after 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

The statement, titled “Don’t Push Us to the Wall,” reads in part:

“We, of the Yoruba Commitment Forum, are alarmed at the rumour that some military officers were allegedly arrested for plotting a coup to overthrow the constitutionally and democratically elected government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

While acknowledging that the Federal Government had denied the report, the group said it was compelled to speak out in defense of democracy and national stability.

“Our Forum frowns seriously at the very idea that anyone would even entertain the thought of removing a democratically elected Nigerian government through unconstitutional means,” it stated.

The YCF recalled that following President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, some individuals and groups had made public calls for a military intervention — a move it described as “dangerous and divisive.”

“Rather than accept their electoral loss, they have remained relentless in pushing destructive narratives against the Tinubu administration. From their utterances, it appears their only grievance is that the President is a Yoruba man. Such ethnic-driven hostility is unacceptable to our Forum,” the group declared.

The Forum emphasized that since Nigeria’s independence, the Yoruba have remained committed to democratic ideals and have never led any unconstitutional change of government.

“For the record, no Yoruba person has ever spearheaded a coup in Nigeria. Instead, our people have often been victims of political repression and injustice. Our patience as a people should not be mistaken for weakness,” it added.

The YCF said the emergence of President Tinubu restored hope for fairness, regional balance, and gradual devolution of powers within the federation, noting that any attempt to destabilize his administration would be resisted.

“This government has begun taking steps to devolve powers from the center to federating units, to the benefit of all Nigerians. Unfortunately, some elements appear determined to truncate that progress,” the statement continued.

The group warned that the Yoruba would not accept any unconstitutional takeover of government, stressing that any harm to the President outside of natural causes would be seen as a direct attack on the Yoruba nation.

“Let it be known that no Yoruba son or daughter will accept any coup in Nigeria. Should anything untoward happen to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will confirm that the Yoruba are no longer wanted in the Nigerian union,” the statement warned.

The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity, and democracy, urging security agencies to remain alert and safeguard the stability of the Nigerian state.