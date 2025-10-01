Worshippers defy rain as Foursquare holds ‘Refreshing Dew’ at TBS



By Ebunoluwa Sessou

It was a scene of unshaken faith and fervent worship on Thursday as thousands of Christians trooped to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, for the Refreshing Dew programme of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, despite a heavy downpour that swept across the city.



The quarterly gathering, which has become one of the Church’s most impactful revival programmes, was marked by passionate worship, heartfelt prayers, and powerful messages that left participants drenched not just by the rain, but also in what many described as “showers of blessings.”



With the theme, “Holy Spirit Refreshing Dew: Jubilee Praises, Jubilee Blessings,” many worshippers told Vanguard that the rain only strengthened their resolve to worship.

One of them, Mrs. Christy Adebayo, who attended with her teenage children, said: “When the rain started, I was worried. But when I saw other worshippers dancing and singing under the rain, I knew God was testing our dedication. The rain could not stop us; in fact, it made the worship sweeter.”



The highlight of the service was the performance of gospel music artist EmmaOMG, whose energetic praise led the crowd into intense dancing despite the downpour. His band thrilled worshippers with Yoruba praise medleys, accompanied by talking drums, saxophones, and trumpets.



The atmosphere was electrifying as thousands lifted their voices, clapped, and swayed in rhythm, many abandoning their umbrellas to join in the rain-soaked praise.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Chairman of the 70th Annual Convention Planning Committee, Reverend Hakeem Ogunniran, said: “Refreshing Dew is about reaching every generation. It lived up to its name refreshing souls, renewing faith, and proving that no obstacle, not even a heavy downpour, can stop God’s people when they gather to seek His face.”



He added that the event attracted not only Foursquare members but also Christians from other denominations across Lagos and neighbouring states who braved the rain to be part of the encounter.



Beyond EmmaOMG’s ministration, the church choir and other guest ministers stirred deep moments of worship. Even with wet clothes, worshippers lifted their hands in surrender, singing at the top of their voices.



In his sermon, the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, declared that the rain was symbolic of divine visitation.



“God is pouring His rain of revival upon His church and upon Nigeria. What you have seen tonight is not ordinary; it is prophetic. As the rain falls, so shall God’s blessings, healing, and restoration fall upon His people,” he said.

He prayed for the nation, urging Nigerians not to lose hope despite economic challenges, insecurity, and hardship.



According to him: “Nigeria is great. Our gathering at TBS is symbolic because this is where the flag was raised for the first time on October 1, 1960. We have come to cleanse the nation of bitterness and corruption because the water is bad, the land is barren. But today, by spiritual authority, that curse is erased.”



Rev. Aboyeji explained that the white clothes worn by worshippers symbolized salt, referencing the biblical call for believers to be the “salt of the earth.”



“Because you are here as the salt, God has decided to bring you to the source so your saltiness can neutralize the bitterness of this country and cure its corruption,” he added.

He further declared that any wrong done on the night of Nigeria’s independence in 1960 had been corrected by divine authority through prophetic action, likening it to the act of Elijah in Scripture.



He was joined by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, who emphasized that the event was divinely ordained.



Reacting, Bishop Adegbite congratulated Foursquare for its service to God and the nation, saying: “This event is higher than any national parade, and that is why there is no parade in Abuja. This is the right thing at this time. Nigeria is free indeed. It is well with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, every state governor, the Foursquare Gospel Church, and every Nigerian.”



Also speaking, the Chairman of the Holy Spirit Refreshing Vigil, Reverend Friday Obende, said the event was prophetic, coming at a time when Nigeria is marking 65 years of independence.



“The Bible says, let the people praise Him and the earth will yield its increase. We have heard the message from our Father in the Lord, the General Overseer, and by the grace of God, restoration is coming upon this land. I believe that what has not worked before will now work, and great testimonies will emerge over this land in the mighty name of Jesus Christ,” he declared.



For many worshippers, the rain was no deterrent but a divine symbol. They left the square drenched, but spiritually refreshed, convinced that Nigeria’s revival has begun.