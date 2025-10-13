World Mental Health: Ruby foundation launches school outreach programme

As part of activities marking the 2025 World Mental Health Day, the Ruby Awareness Initiative Foundation (RAIF) held a school outreach programme at Holywood International School, Asaba, focusing on the theme: “Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.”

The event was in partnership with the Mental Health Department, FMC Asaba. It featured lectures, drama, and an interactive session, emphasizing the need for students to protect their mental health, stay away from drug abuse, and make positive life choices.

Addressing the students, Mrs. Omonigho Oborevwori, Founder of the Ruby Awareness Initiative Foundation, encouraged students to stay focused, avoid peer pressure, and develop healthy coping mechanisms for stress.

“Each of you has something powerful within you — your mind. When you protect your mind, you protect your future,” she said.

“Drugs do not take away problems; they only create new ones. They steal dreams, destroy health, and silence potential.”

Mrs. Oborevwori, who also serves as a humanitarian and child development advocate, explained that the Foundation’s focus on mental health awareness stems from its mission to nurture emotionally strong, confident, and purpose-driven young people.

She presented Ruby Journals and e-learning gadgets to students, encouraging them to use the journals as safe spaces to write down their dreams, thoughts, and worries — a therapeutic act that promotes mental wellness.

“Sometimes writing can help you understand what your heart is trying to say. It is a simple but powerful way of caring for your mind quietly and honestly,” she advised.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Miss Elizabeth Ide, the Foundation’s Programmes Coordinator, highlighted Ruby’s mission to empower underprivileged children and teenagers, especially the boy child, through education, mental health awareness, and skill development.

“Our vision is to break the cycles of poverty by nurturing resilience, fostering leadership, and creating equitable pathways for lifelong success,” she said.

Adding that, “we believe that empowering young minds — especially the boy child — is key to building stable families, peaceful communities, and a stronger society.”

The outreach featured lectures from mental health and medical professionals who spoke on the causes, dangers, and consequences of drug abuse among youths.

The lecture was led by Dr. Adaigho Israel, Consultant Mental Health Physician, HOD Mental Health Department, FMC Asaba and Chairman Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Delta State Branch. Others were Mrs. Patience Okolie, and Mrs. Loreen Orishedere.

The session ended with a “Say No to Drug Abuse” pledge by students, a drama presentation, and a collective prayer for the success and bright future of Nigerian children.

The event drew wide commendation from the students, who praised the Foundation for bringing mental health awareness directly to their school.