World Cup Qualifiers: Everyone has to step up – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has called on Nigerians to show support for the national team as they take on the Benin Republic in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for Tuesday in Uyo.

Eric Chelle’s men will need to defeat Benin by three goals and hope South Africa lose to Rwanda if they want to secure an automatic spot at the World Cup.

Ekong wants everyone to come support and share responsibility, not just as a team but as a nation.

The 32-year-old also said that his teammates should sit up against their visitors, as they are the only team to beat them throughout the qualification stage.

The defender said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“It is a very difficult job if you describe that to anyone, understanding the emotion and pressure,” he said.

“This is not a game that I, the coach, or the players can win for us. We need to have a shared responsibility; everyone has to step up.

“And of course, playing in the stadium, I would love to see it full. I hope that tomorrow everyone will appreciate that and support the team.”

Nigeria is currently third with 14 points, undefeated in their last five games in the qualifying rounds.