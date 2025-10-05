Wizkid taught me how the industry works — Seyi Shay

By Ayo Onikoyi

Singer Seyi Shay has opened up about her close working relationship with Afrobeats star Wizkid, describing the mentorship and friendship that developed during their early collaborations. She spoke candidly about their creative bond in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

The “Irawo” crooner revealed that she collaborated with Wizkid on multiple occasions, including her song Crazy and one of his own tracks, while also providing backing vocals for some of his other records.

“I did Crazy with Wizkid. I featured him on the song and he featured me on one of his songs. I also did backing vocals for a couple of his other songs then. We became genuine friends,” she recalled.

Sharing her admiration for his artistry, Seyi Shay said, “I realised that he is actually so smart and so talented. I have actually seen him record while eating, and that was mad to me. I don’t know where he gets his inspiration from. He is like a magician, and I am heavily attracted to people with such levels of talent. My spirit, my soul, everything resonates with people that are inhumanly talented.”

Beyond music, she revealed that Wizkid often offered her valuable advice on navigating the entertainment industry. “He used to advise me a lot and used to tell me how people behave in this industry,” she added.

Seyi Shay’s insights highlight not only her respect for Wizkid’s creative genius but also the mentorship and friendship that shaped her career.