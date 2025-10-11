With Gateway Airport, Ogun flies to full potential

…as new facility elicits excitement

By Dickson Omobola

The Gateway State came alive on Tuesday as dignitaries converged on Iperu-Ilishan for the launch of commercial flight operations at the Gateway International Airport, GIW.

From the ribbon cutting to the water cannon salute, the airport, decorated in shades of purple, sparkled. At the heart of it all was Governor Dapo Abiodun, who simply walked into the passenger terminal at 8:11 am.

Escorted by his aides and officials, his face was radiant with pride. The energy and excitement that the governor exuded as he prepared to put the fantastic facility he had built into use for commercial flights would later make him say: “When vision meets passion, the result is what you see here.”

But he was not alone in marking the success of that vision. With him were his Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Cap Chris Najomo; former acting Director General of the NCAA, Engr Benedict Adeyileka; former Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Engr Mohammed Odunowo; former Managing Director of the defunct Virgin Nigeria, Captain Dapo Olumide; Founder of ValueJet, Kunle Soname; and Managing Director of ValueJet, Cap Omololu Majekodunmi.

Beyond these well-known individuals, there were others physically on the ground to experience that occasion, ensuring the huge structure was filled to the brim.

Vision

Before the ribbon was cut, Abiodun delivered his speech as Ebenezer Obey’s evergreen tracks thrilled attendees. While cameras flashed, microphones were activated, pens and papers clashed, Abiodun was unfazed. It was his day, Ogun’s moment and nobody would steal the spotlight.

He said: “We started in 2021 with a clear vision. The vision was to provide a multimodal transportation system for Ogun State. To that end, we put together a team to advise us. That team was headed by the Commissioner for Transportation, in collaboration with lecturers from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, and others.

“They put together a document for us that outlined what we must do to achieve our vision, which we encapsulated as that which would provide a focused and cohesive governance, while creating an enabling environment for public-private sector partnership, which we believe is fundamental to the economic growth of the state and the individual prosperity of every citizen of Ogun State. In short, that vision clearly aims to bring more people to live, work and play in Ogun state.”

Iperu-Ilishan

On his administration’s choice of Iperu-Ilishan, he explained that the location, which is a centre point, had been chosen by his predecessors.

He said their choice confirmed “and validated the fact that this is indeed the location for an airport in the state. Being representative of almost the centre point of the state, we came back here, the land had been encroached and had become a dump site. In fact, it was a forest.

“Today, the journey that started in 2021, which resulted in the first plane landing here after the construction of our runway sometime in February 2023, two years afterwards, has made us one of the fastest constructed airports.”

Orderly

The governor also noted that in constructing the airport, no stone was left unturned, saying: “We have put everything into this airport. For our cargo operations, the cargo warehouse is already in place. For security, we have purpose-built offices and accommodation. In terms of aviation equipment, we brag and beat our chest as having probably one of the best in the country.

“Our instrument landing system is really functional, our runway lights are probably the best category in Nigeria. Our control tower is like no other, and you can see that this terminal building speaks for itself. We have also ensured that we complied with all the required safety protocols.

“I want to thank God for giving us this vision, which we followed with passion. Like I always say, when vision meets passion, the result is what you see here.”

Maiden flight

ValueJet’s Bombardier CRJ-900, which made history by operating the maiden flight from GIW in Iperu-Ilishan to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja, had a full seat.

Aside from the three neatly dressed crew members, all female, on board was Najomo, Commissioner for Transportation in Ogun State, Engr Olugbenga Dairo; Special Adviser on Digital Communications to Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo; Soname and other officials from the state.

The plane, with flight number 5NBXR, departed at 10:07 am. While seated on 18D, a passenger on my right, who later identified himself as Mr Adedotun Idowu, told Saturday Vanguard: “I live in Abeokuta; this airport would now save me the stress and time of going to Ikeja to travel to Abuja.”

Asked if he thinks that the airport would boom with passengers, he answered: “Yes, I think so. There are frequent travellers in Ogun State who go to Lagos. With this new airport, they can easily travel from here. Babcock University’s students can now fly in and out of the airport. I think it has huge prospects.”

Upon landing at 11:03 am to the joy of everyone on board, Najomo also spoke to newsmen about the GIW, saying he was glad to be associated with it.

He said: “The governor showed resoluteness, preparedness and readiness to help the state. He started this thing in 2021; now this is the fastest one we have seen in the creation of airports.

“If other states want to do the same, they must ensure they take value from what Ogun State has done. One thing is to start a project; it is another thing to complete the project while complying with regulations.”

Mixed reactions

For Ogun people, the launch of commercial flights at the airport elicited mixed feelings.

While some were happy about the development, others expressed disappointment, demanding that the Abiodun administration must also fix the state’s roads to show progress.

Some of those who reacted to the governor’s official X handle, where he announced the milestone, lamented that the failed roads across the state would prevent passengers from getting to the airport on time.

An X user, Mathew Ademalo, said: “This is a good one from Ogun, but we want you to declare a state of emergency on our roads.”

Another user, Awolusi Segun, stated: “Mowe to the airport should be around a 50-minute drive, but because of bad roads, it will take about two hours.”

Seyi Pumping also noted: “While the airport launch is a milestone, roads in Ogun State are crumbling, a stark contrast to this shiny new feather. Schools, healthcare and water systems also suffer neglect, leaving the state’s infrastructure in a leaky situation.”

In contrast, an X user, Overdose, said: “This is highly appreciated, your excellency. Ogun State is gradually taking over the business world from Lagos State. Keep the flag flying. Next will be Iperu to Heathrow, JFK, Amsterdam and J’borg.”

Olubams also stated: “Congratulations your excellency. You will forever be remembered in the books of history, not just for Ogun State alone, but for your contributions to the economy of this great country.”

Return

At 3:10 pm, passengers had started boarding the aircraft for the return leg. By 3:55 pm, the plane had ascended into the sky and landed safely at 4:38 pm, with some passengers heard saying: “Finally, history has been made.”

At 4:55 pm, a cultural troupe was seen outside the terminal entertaining arriving passengers with an energetic traditional dance.