Wike Unveils Free Distribution of Mother-Baby Kits, Abuja Breathe Fresh Air Project

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, launched the free distribution of Mother–Baby Kits and the Abuja Breathe Fresh Air Project as part of activities to mark Nigeria 65th Independence Anniversary.

The FCT Minister of State Dr Mariya Mahmoud launched the programmes at the Asokoro district hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Minister of State, who represented Wike, explained that the two health flagship programmes represent a holistic vision of health: protecting mothers and newborns during childbirth while safeguarding families from the dangers of household air pollution.

The Breathe Clean Air -Abuja project is termed “Renewing Hope one home at a Time” while the free distribution of Mother–Baby Kits is termed “FCT Baby Kit Renewing Hope, One Baby at a Time.”

“It is Wike renewing hope one baby at a time, one home at a time in conjunction or Powered by IHS,” Dr Mahmoud said.

Dr Mahmoud, also noted that the initiatives symbolize the administration’s resolve to invest in both immediate healthcare needs and long-term environmental sustainability.

She further explained that the Mother–Baby kits, contained essential medical items and consumables, that would support safe labour, delivery, and neonatal care for women and babies across the FCT.

“No woman should face childbirth without the tools and support she needs, and no child should begin life without adequate care.

“These kits reflect our deep commitment to maternal and child health and to ensuring that every mother and baby are given the best start possible”, she stated.

The Minister, however, described the Abuja Breathe Fresh Air Project, as a bold, forward-looking initiative designed to reduce indoor air pollution in vulnerable households.

Mahmoud further emphasized that by replacing polluting fuels such as firewood, charcoal, and kerosene with smart, efficient Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cookers, the administration is addressing one of the silent but deadly health risks in the homes: respiratory disease caused by smoke inhalation.

She affirmed that these two transformative programmes are part of a broader transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking further, Mahmoud said the administration has strengthened its workforce through improved conditions, and training investments, while infrastructure upgrades—from hospital renovations including call rooms to the establishment of a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre—have boosted efficiency and resilience.

She, therefore, used the occasion of Nigeria 65th independence anniversary to call on Nigerians to recommit themselves to building an FCT where every home is healthier, every birth is safer, and every breath is cleaner.

Earlier, the Mandate Secretary FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, revealed that every year, Nigeria continues to face unacceptably high rates of maternal and infant mortality.

She lamented that despite progress made, too many women still lose their lives during childbirth, and too many newborns do not live to see their first birthday.

“One major reason for these preventable deaths is the lack of access to clean, safe, and essential supplies during delivery.

“The Renewed Hope Mother-Baby Kit initiative is designed to bridge that gap. Each kit contains basic but critical items needed to ensure a hygienic and safe delivery both for the mother and the child”, she noted.

She reiterated the FCT Administration’s, commitment under the leadership of Barr. Nyesom Wike, to investing in strategic health interventions that have a direct impact on the lives of the rural people.

There was side attractions of free Baby Kit and Free Cooking Gas to each of the Pregnant Women present during the launching of the programmes at the Asokoro General Hospital.

Dignitaries at the event includes, the Mandate secretary, Women Affairs, Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi, Permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Baba-Gana Adams, acting DG Hospital management Board of the FCT, Abubakar Ahmadu and the acting Executive Secretary, primary Health care development, Hajiya Rakiyya Wamako