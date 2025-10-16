Wike to Obi: Celebrating birthday in IDP camps won’t make you president

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his recent comments on the state of public schools in Abuja, saying “birthday celebrations in IDP camps won’t make you president.”

Speaking on Thursday during the inauguration of newly constructed roads in the capital, Wike accused Obi of playing politics with social issues ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Mr. Peter Obi, we just came into office two years ago. We haven’t even spent four years. But you — you were governor for eight years. If I were you, I’d keep quiet. Enough is enough,” the minister said.

Obi had, earlier in the week, visited LEA Primary School in Kapwa, Abuja, where he decried the poor condition of public schools and described it as “a national disgrace” that reflected the government’s neglect of the education sector.

Wike, however, dismissed Obi’s criticism as hypocritical and politically motivated.

“You can’t become president of Nigeria just by going to IDP camps for birthday celebrations. Who is interested in that? Doing your birthday in an IDP camp doesn’t mean you love Nigeria or that you’re committed to change,” he said.

The FCT Minister questioned Obi’s sincerity, recalling that the former governor never held similar charitable events while in office.

“When you were governor in Anambra, why didn’t you celebrate birthdays in IDP camps? Now that you want to be president, every birthday is with the less privileged. Who are you trying to deceive?” Wike asked.

He added that his administration was already working to improve public schools across the FCT and promised to unveil completed projects next week.

“We are not sleeping. By next week, we’ll show Nigerians what we’ve done in the area of education,” he stated.

Wike also took a swipe at Obi’s leadership credentials, saying the Labour Party candidate had failed to manage his own political platform.

“You can’t run a party properly and you want to run a country. You will continue to contest on social media, but not as President of Nigeria,” he said.

