Wike condemns arbitrary street naming in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has frowned at arbitrary street naming in the FCT.

Wike expressed the reproach on Wednesday at the inauguration of a project to provide engineering infrastructure to outstanding layouts within Guzape in Asokoro District.

He specifically warned the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, to desist from unauthorised naming of streets and roads constructed by the FCT Administration.

The minister expressed strong disapproval of the practice where Area Council officials allegedly name streets after individuals who have paid them money.

“We cannot be constructing roads and providing infrastructure, then you wake up one morning and name them after people that do not merit them.

“It is unacceptable for people to write you, pay you money, and you name streets that the FCTA is struggling to fund, after them.

“If you have collected such money, I will advise that you better refund them their money,” he cautioned.

The minister emphasised that street naming in the city centre should be a dignified process reserved for those who have genuinely contributed to national or community development, not the highest bidder.

Speaking on the project, the minister said that the administration had promised to continue to provide basic infrastructure for Abuja to have a new look and compete with other cities of the world.

Earlier, FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said President Bola Tinubu’s vision of ensuring that every district of the territory is accessible and well-served continued to inspire the FCT Administration’s efforts.

Mahmoud noted that beyond opening up the districts for development, the road networks and associated infrastructure would enhance connectivity, reduce travel time and decongest other adjoining routes.

Also, Mr Richard Dauda, acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, said that the project was awarded to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company in March with an 18-month completion period.

Dauda explained that the scope of work included providing infrastructure for approximately 24 short routes, totaling around 9.2 kilometers, as well as earthworks, surfacing, water drainage, a pipe network, asphalt-paved roads, and pipe culverts.

He added that the scope included the drainage network, water distribution pipe network, street lighting, power supply, and telecommunication ducts.

Vanguard News