Why we postponed grant disbursement — YEIDEP

…Warns Against Fake News, Fraudsters

By Henry Obetta

The Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP) has announced the postponement of business grant disbursement to Batch A applicants, earlier scheduled to begin on October 20, 2025.

In a statement, the Coordinator-General of the programme, Mr. Kennedy Iyere, said the decision was due to the need to ensure a transparent, accountable, and accurate disbursement process.

He cautioned applicants against fake news circulating on social media platforms claiming that disbursement had commenced, warning that internet fraudsters were spreading false information to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

Iyere stressed that all benefits associated with YEIDEP are completely free of charge, urging the public to disregard anyone demanding payment in exchange for assistance or participation.

“We warn and caution all registered applicants and potential beneficiaries to ignore the fake news flooding social media, falsely reporting that YEIDEP’s business grant disbursement has started,” Iyere said.

“Internet fraudsters are behind these false claims, attempting to mislead and extort innocent Nigerians. Every benefit related to YEIDEP is free of charge. Please stay alert and avoid falling victim to criminal elements exploiting the public with fake information.”

The coordinator further announced that the registration portal will reopen on Monday, October 27, 2025, for Batch B recruitment, reaffirming the programme’s commitment to transparency and inclusiveness.

“We remain committed to the successful implementation of YEIDEP and to ensuring that every registered member receives their entitled benefits,” he added.

He said updates on disbursement and registration will be shared only through YEIDEP’s official communication channels, including its verified YouTube, Facebook, and other digital platforms.