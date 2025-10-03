National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its decision to dissolve the party executives in Akwa Ibom State was necessary to protect its interests and realign with national directives.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s national publicity secretary, disclosed this during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television on Thursday.

He alleged that the dissolved executives were no longer acting independently but had fallen under the influence of Governor Umo Eno, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In Akwa Ibom State, the governor has left. At both the national working committee and party level, there seems to be no distinction between the state executives and their alignment with the All Progressives Congress, APC,” Ologunagba said.

He cited Section 10, sub-section 6 of the PDP constitution, which prohibits members from associating with other parties in a manner that undermines the organisation.

“No member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its selected governments. Belonging to two parties is an anathema,” he explained.

According to Ologunagba, the party could not overlook Governor Eno’s declaration that he would “oversee both parties,” describing it as “unacceptable and undermining the PDP.”

On Tuesday, the PDP announced the dissolution of its state structures in Akwa Ibom and inaugurated a caretaker committee headed by Igwa Umoren. Borono Bassey, a former state publicity secretary, was appointed secretary of the committee to oversee administrative and communication functions.

The development comes four months after Eno’s defection, which ended the PDP’s decades-long dominance in Akwa Ibom politics. Once a stronghold, the state chapter has been unsettled since June, when Eno crossed to the APC, making him the second PDP governor in the South-South to do so in recent months after Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Ologunagba said the restructuring was critical to “restore order, reassert control, and prevent further erosion” of the PDP’s presence in the state.

