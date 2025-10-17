Why Vepay launched PoS, Cable Subscription, others for African Market

Nigeria’s fast-rising fintech startup, Vepay, is entering a new growth phase as it expands its range of services beyond virtual cards to include more everyday financial solutions for users across Africa.

Founded and led by Oluwagbenga Agunbiade, Vepay began earlier this year with a simple mission – to make international payments accessible to everyone. The company quickly gained traction through its virtual dollar card, which allows users to pay for international services and subscriptions seamlessly.

Now, Vepay is taking that vision further with the launch of new features that include cross-border money transfers, bill and airtime payments, cable TV subscriptions, and a local POS model aimed at supporting businesses and communities in Nigeria.

“We started with virtual cards to help users make seamless international payments,” said Oluwagbenga Agunbiade, Founder and CEO of Vepay. “But Africa’s payment needs go beyond that. This next phase is about connecting local and international experiences – helping people send money, pay bills, and run their businesses more easily.”

With this update, Vepay is evolving from a niche card provider into a full payment ecosystem. Its new POS model highlights a push to reach the local market, particularly small business owners and everyday merchants who rely on affordable payment tools.

Experts say the move signals Vepay’s ambition to blend innovation with inclusion – closing the gap between how people transact locally and how they engage with global financial platforms.

Oluwagbenga, whose background in technology and operations has shaped the company’s focus, says the goal is to make payments “as simple as sending a text.”

“For us, it’s not just about launching new products,” he explained. “It’s about building something that genuinely fits the African market – something reliable, accessible, and built with our users in mind.”

As the company expands its operations and prepares for new regional integrations, Vepay is positioning itself as one of the key players shaping Africa’s next chapter of digital finance.