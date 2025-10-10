Why I’m taking a break from acting – Daniella Nsisong

Actress Daniella Nsisong

By Benjamin Njoku

Daniella Nsisong, the Akwa-Ibom-born actress, has shed light on her decision to take a break from acting. According to her, she’s been occupied with other pursuits beyond her restaurant business, which has consumed most of her time.

Nsisong is eager to revive her acting career, dismissing rumours that her restaurant venture has eclipsed her passion for acting. Being a growing business, the actress said she decided to take a break from acting to stabilize the venture before returning to Nollywood as an independent producer.

However, she acknowledged the fact that her absence from the screen has made her lose touch with Nollywood’s current trends, and she’s hoping to regain her footing soon.

Nsisong has put plans in motion to revive her acting career, having already started preparing for her comeback movie. She described 2025 as a year of bumper achievement, revealing that she’s currently working on opening her second restaurant business called, “Calabar Recipe.”