Why I went under the knife – Peju Johnson

By Ayo Onikoyi

In an industry where public scrutiny often overshadows artistry, Peju has learned to navigate the spotlight with grace.

Recently, she used her platform to clarify the persistent rumours that she had gone under the knife to alter her body. “I have a big belly and I felt like removing the fat from it. I only worked on my stomach, not my whole body, and I did it for personal reasons. I like looking good. It wasn’t done to impress anyone or to ‘pepper’ people. It was purely for myself,” she explained.

Her honesty resonated with many fans who appreciated her openness in an era where body image issues are rarely discussed with sincerity.

Beyond her appearance, Peju Johnson’s journey speaks to the broader struggles faced by many women in Nollywood. As an actress who built her career from the ground up, she has had to overcome rejection, competition, and public misconceptions. Yet, through it all, she has remained consistent in her pursuit of excellence. “It hasn’t been easy, but passion keeps me going,” she once said in an interview, emphasizing that her focus has always been on delivering authentic performances rather than chasing fame.

Her work ethic and humility have earned her respect among her peers. Off-screen, Peju is known for her philanthropic gestures and her advocacy for women’s self-confidence. She often shares motivational posts encouraging women to embrace their individuality and not succumb to societal pressures. Her decision to speak candidly about her body, rather than deny or dramatize it, reflects that same spirit of empowerment and transparency.

For Peju Johnson, life in Nollywood is not just about the glitz of the red carpet or the thrill of the camera—it’s about evolution, self-expression, and truth. By addressing the cosmetic surgery rumours with such candour, she has reminded her fans that beauty, at its core, begins with self-acceptance. As her career continues to blossom, Peju stands as a voice for authenticity in an industry where image often overshadows identity.