Why BETHSAIDA Africa development was founded – Engr. Tayo Ogunleye

By Benjamin Njoku

Engr. Tayo Ogunleye has stated that BETHSAIDA Africa Development, founded in 2016, was born out of a genuine love for financial services and the ambition to transform lives.

While speaking with journalists, he noted that he envisioned a platform that would serve as a catalyst for financial freedom, business development, and inclusive economic growth.

He noted that since inception, the organization has consistently delivered on its mandate: to provide access to tailored loan services and to facilitate the removal of barriers that keep individuals and SMEs trapped in poverty.

Engr. Tayo Ogunleye, who also serves as the Group Chief Executive, said he leads with a bold and strategic mindset, drawing from years of experience in investment banking and economic development.

He said: “My leadership has elevated the brand beyond borders, making it one of the fastest-growing financial institutions with a pan-African focus.

“Through targeted empowerment programs, micro-lending initiatives, and SME funding solutions, BETHSAIDA has impacted thousands of lives. Its affiliation with renowned bodies like the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and NECA has added further credibility to its model.

“As the brand expands into new territories, my unwavering commitment to excellence and human development remains the cornerstone of success.”