White House says mass layoffs have begun as govt shutdown continues

White House

The White House said Friday it had begun mass layoffs of federal workers as President Donald Trump sought to amp up pressure on opposition Democrats to end a government shutdown that has crippled public services.

With the crisis set to go into a third week and no off-ramp in sight, Trump’s budget chief Russ Vought announced on social media that the administration was following through on threats to fire some of the 750,000 public servants placed on enforced leave.

The Office of Management and Budget, headed by Vought, told AFP the layoffs would be “substantial,” but gave no precise numbers or details of which departments would be most affected.

A court filing Friday said the government has fired more than 4,000 federal workers, including more than 1,000 each at the Treasury Department and Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump reiterated his pledge to use the cutbacks as a way to inflict pain on Democrats, telling reporters the number of people fired would be “a lot and it’ll be Democrat-oriented because we figure they started this thing.”

Democratic leaders in Congress have dismissed the threats as an attempt at intimidation and say mass firings would not stand up in court.

“Russell Vought just fired thousands of Americans with a tweet,” the party’s leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said in a statement berating the White House for wreaking “deliberate chaos.”

“Let’s be blunt: nobody’s forcing Trump and Vought to do this. They don’t have to do it; they want to,” he fumed.

Unions representing 800,000 government employees asked a federal judge in San Francisco for an emergency order to halt the firings, ahead of a hearing set for October 16 on their legality.

A US Treasury spokesperson told AFP the department had begun sending out notices of layoffs while the Health and Human Services Department said it had started firing nonessential workers “as a direct consequence of the Democrat-led government shutdown.”

Other departments firing people included the Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Energy, according to the court filing.

– ‘Tired of the chaos’ –

Public servants who hang onto their jobs still face the misery of going without pay while the crisis remains unresolved, with the standoff expected to drag on until at least the middle of next week.

Adding to the pain, 1.3 million active-duty military personnel are set to miss their pay due next Wednesday — something that has not happened in any of the funding shutdowns through modern history.

“We’re not in a good mood here in the Capitol — it’s a somber day,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said at a news conference marking the 10th day of the shutdown.

Nonessential government work stopped after the September 30 funding deadline, with Senate Democrats repeatedly blocking a Republican resolution to reopen federal agencies.

The sticking point has been a refusal by Republicans to include language in the bill to address expiring subsidies that make health insurance affordable for 24 million Americans.

With a prolonged shutdown looking more likely each day, members of Congress have been looking to Trump to step in and break the deadlock.

But the president has been largely tuned out, with his focus on the Gaza ceasefire deal and sending federal troops to bolster his mass deportation drive in Democratic-led cities such as Chicago and Portland.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) meanwhile announced it had rescheduled publication of key inflation data due next week to October 24, with the shutdown logjamming government data releases.

The consumer price index data is being published to allow the Social Security Administration to “ensure the accurate and timely payment of benefits,” it said.

AFP