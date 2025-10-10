West Midlands Open University matriculates students, advocates digital learning revolution

By Esther Onyegbula

The West Midlands Open University, on Saturday, held its matriculation ceremony with a call on Nigerian universities to embrace smart learning technologies as a means of addressing existing gaps in the education sector and accelerating national development.

The event, which marked the formal admission of a new set of students into the institution, attracted leading education stakeholders who underscored the transformative potential of technology-driven learning in creating a more inclusive, flexible, and accessible higher education system.

Delivering the matriculation lecture titled “Smart Learning for National Economic Sustainability: The Role of Open University in Nigeria’s Educational Transformation,” Nigeria’s first female professor of computer science, Prof. Adenike Osofisan, urged Nigerian universities to move away from traditional, rigid teaching models and adopt technology-based systems tailored to individual student needs.

According to Osofisan, smart learning leverages tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised and efficient educational experiences capable of bridging the twin challenges of access and quality that plague Nigeria’s higher education system.

She lamented that over 50 per cent of qualified Nigerian youths are denied admission into tertiary institutions annually due to limited spaces in conventional universities, describing open and distance learning (ODL) as a viable alternative.

“Open universities, through smart learning, can bridge this gap. They have no admission limits and can provide inclusive access to education for Nigerians irrespective of age, location, or economic background,” she said.

Osofisan, who also served as the foundation director of the University of Ibadan School of Business, called for strategic investments in digital infrastructure, capacity building for academic staff, and the enactment of supportive national policies to strengthen technology-based education.

She, however, warned that poor internet connectivity, inadequate funding, and institutional resistance to change could hinder progress if not urgently addressed.

“The National Universities Commission (NUC) should ensure that all lecturers are trained in the use of ICT for teaching. Technology has made it possible for students from across the world to attend virtual classes, and Nigeria must not be left behind,” she said.

Advising the matriculating students, Osofisan encouraged them to remain focused and disciplined, recalling her own academic experience in the United States.

“When I went for my Master’s degree in Computer Science in 1979 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, I did not go there to drive taxis or wash dishes. I was fully prepared before leaving Nigeria. The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, gave me the courage and foundation to excel,” she said.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor of West Midlands Open University, Prof. Olumide Longe, congratulated the new students and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing quality, affordable, and flexible education suited to the realities of a digital age.

Longe explained that the university was established to expand access to higher education and promote human capital development through open and distance learning.

“Smart learning and digital platforms have become essential tools in shaping the future of education. In a world increasingly defined by innovation and technology, we must equip our students with the competencies needed to thrive in today’s knowledge-based economy,” he stated.

Also speaking, former Minister of Industry and second female President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Onikepo Akande, commended the university for its dedication to expanding educational opportunities, describing it as “a beacon of access and opportunity.”

“Neither distance nor circumstance should hinder anyone’s pursuit of knowledge. The foundation we are laying today will inspire greatness in all who pass through the halls of this great university,” Akande said.

Representing the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Assistant Director at JAMB’s Lagos Office, Mrs. Oluwakemi Awosanya, urged the new students to be good ambassadors of the institution and apply their knowledge toward nation-building.

Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Mr. Bayo Oyero, reminded the students that open and distance learning offers flexibility without compromising academic quality.

“Open universities allow you to study while working. Use this opportunity wisely and build meaningful relationships that will benefit you and the nation,” Oyero advised.

The matriculation ceremony marked a milestone for the emerging institution, which continues to position itself as a key driver of Nigeria’s digital learning revolution and a model for expanding access to higher education through technology.