We’re shielding no ally, EFCC recovers N500bn in two years — Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered assets worth over ₦500 billion and secured more than 7,000 convictions in the past two years, Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the opening of the 7th edition of the EFCC–NJI Capacity-Building Workshop for Judges and Justices in Abuja, said the achievements were a result of the administration’s non-interference in the anti-graft agency’s operations and its dedication to transparency and accountability.

“As an administration, we have prioritised public accountability by strengthening the anti-corruption agencies and giving them the needed independence to execute their statutory mandates.

This enabling environment is evident in the impact made in the last two years. The EFCC, for example, has recorded over 7,000 convictions and recovered assets in excess of ₦500 billion,” Shettima stated.

The Vice President said that the recovered proceeds of corruption were being reinvested into developmental projects and social welfare schemes across key sectors.

“Recovered proceeds of crime by the agency are being brought back into the economy to fund critical social investment programmes, including the students’ loan and consumer credit schemes,” he said.

Shettima noted that the administration was equally working to strengthen the judiciary, both through reforms and welfare improvements for judicial officers.

“We are equally working within the boundaries of separation of powers to support the judiciary in improving the working conditions of judicial officers.

The remuneration of judges has improved, and we are committed to further enhancing their welfare and facilities,” he added.

Reaffirming Tinubu’s stance that no political ally or public official is above the law, Shettima dismissed insinuations of selective justice in the government’s anti-corruption drive.

“There is no person or group who can accuse this administration of shielding political actors on account of their affiliation to this government or the political party.

We have allowed both the judiciary and the anti-corruption agencies to exercise their constitutional and statutory powers to dispense justice and restore sanity,” he said.

The Vice President urged judges and justices to perform their duties with integrity, patriotism, and courage, warning that corruption remains a threat to all.

“Courts and judges are strong pillars of the anti-corruption process. Unless society has full confidence that those who pillage our resources will be subjected to the rule of law and brought to justice through a transparent process, our collective commitment to fighting corruption will continue to face scepticism.

Corruption is no respecter of persons. Judges, like every other citizen, face the same risks that stem from decades of theft and wastage of the nation’s resources,” he cautioned.

Shettima called for stronger collaboration between the executive, legislature, and judiciary to reinforce Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight, insisting that justice and transparency were vital to national progress.

“A Nigeria free of corruption is possible if we all commit to doing what is right and ensure that those who deviate from the norm are not allowed to go scot-free.

A robust judicial system is central to the success of anti-corruption efforts, and I count on our judges to help us achieve this noble aspiration,” he concluded.